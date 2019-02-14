Iowa state wrestling 2019: Thursday's Class 1A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three stars from the first round of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo

1. Tristan Mulder, Western Christian

Seventh-ranked Mulder pulled the upset of the tournament so far, knocking off No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Cael Krueger of Denver at 170, 5-4.

2. Aidan Noonan, Cascade

The Cougars’ No. 4-ranked 113-pounder pinned West Sioux’s No. 8 Cullen Koedam in 1:13.

3. MFL MarMac

Give it to the whole team! The Bulldogs went 3-0 with a pair of pins in the first round and are tied for eighth with 10 points. Michael Egan (145), Nathan Johanningmeier (182) and Garrett Keehner (220) all advanced, Egan and Keehner by fall.

Class 1A team scores

1. Don Bosco 31

2. Denver 29.5

3. Underwood 23.5

4. Lisbon 23

5. West Sioux 19

6. Interstate 35 12.5

7. Alburnett 10.5

T-8. Martensdale-St. Marys 10

T-8. MFL MarMac 10

T-8. Woodbury Central 10

T-11. Eagle Grove 9

T-11. Oakland Riverside 9

T-11. West Hancock 9

T-15. Graettinger GTRA 8

T-15. Midland 8

T-15. Missouri Valley 8

T-15. Mason City Newman 8

T-15. Wapsie Valley 8

T-20. Guthrie Center ACGC 7

T-20. Central Springs 7

T-20. Emmetsburg 7

T-20. Mount Ayr 7

T-20. North Linn 7

T-20. Southeast Warren 7

T-26. East Sac County 6.5

T-26. Pleasantville 6.5

T-28. Dyersville Beckman 6

T-28. Bedford/Lenox 6

T-28. Cascade 6

T-28. East Buchanan 6

T-28. Iowa Valley 6

T-28. Lake Mills 6

T-28. North Mahaska 6

36. Tri-Center 5

T-37. Audubon 4.5

T-37. New London 4.5

T-37. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4.5

T-40. Avoca AHSTW 4

T-40. Alta-Aurelia 4

T-40. Highland 4

T-40. Wapello 4

T-40. West Central Valley 4

T-40. Sloan Westwood 4

46. Sigourney-Keota 3.5

T-47. Eldon Cardinal 3

T-47. English Valleys/Tri-County 3

T-47. Hudson 3

T-47. Jesup 3

T-47. Nashua-Plainfield 3

T-47. Nodaway Valley 3

T-47. North Cedar 3

T-47. Pekin 3

T-47. Postville 3

T-47. Riceville 3

T-47. Starmont 3

T-47. WACO 3

T-47. Wayne 3

T-47. Wilton 3

61. South Central Calhoun 2.5

T-62. Ackley AGWSR 2

T-62. Belle Plaine 2

T-62. Belmond-Klemme 2

T-62. Colfax-Mingo 2

T-62. East Union 2

T-62. Panorama 2

T-62. Iowa City Regina 2

T-62. Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

T-62. South Winneshiek 2

T-62. Southwest Valley 2

T-62. West Monona 2

T-62. Western Christian 2

T-74. Edgewood-Colesburg 1

T-74. Hinton 1

T-74. North Butler/Clarksville 1

T-74. Treynor 1

T-74. West Lyon 1

