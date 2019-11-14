Iowa high school state volleyball 2019: Thursday's schedule, scores, live streams

It’s semifinal Thursday at the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament. The championship matchups will be set in all five classes by the end of the day at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, coverage and live stream links.

» Brackets: Updated state volleyball scores, pairings and schedule

» Tuesday’s 5A, 4A state volleyball scores and coverage

» Wednesday’s 3A, 2A, 1A state volleyball scores and coverage

Court 1 schedule, live stream

5A: No. 1 Cedar Falls (42-1) vs. No. 4 Ankeny (37-5), 10 a.m.

4A: No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (40-5), noon

3A: No. 13 Union (31-11) vs. No. 7 Mount Vernon (34-10), 2 p.m.

2A: No. 1 Western Christian (39-5) vs. No. 5 Osage (37-6), 4 p.m.

1A: No. 1 Sidney (36-6) vs. No. 5 North Tama (27-6), 6 p.m.

Court 2 schedule, live stream

5A: No. 7 Pleasant Valley (30-5) vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (41-4), 10 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

4A: No. 10 Western Dubuque (23-13) vs. No. 8 Marion (31-10), noon

3A: No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (36-4) vs. No. 3 Red Oak (34-6), 2 p.m.

2A: No. 3 Dyersville Beckman (41-8) vs. No. 7 Clarion CGD (30-6), 4 p.m.

1A: No. 8 Fort Madison Holy Trinity (29-10) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (24-15), 6 p.m.