Prep Volleyball

Another sweep puts Dyersville Beckman in state volleyball finals

Blazers face perennial power Western Christian in Class 2A title match after beating Clarion CGD

Dyersville Beckman’s Chloe Ungs (2) turns to her teammates to celebrate the 24th point of the final set of their Class 2A semifinal match of the girls high school state volleyball tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Dyersville Beckman’s Chloe Ungs (2) turns to her teammates to celebrate the 24th point of the final set of their Class 2A semifinal match of the girls high school state volleyball tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
By Mike Condon, correspondent

CEDAR RAPIDS — Dyersville Beckman volleyball coach Todd Trautman tapped his chest Thursday afternoon during his interview session after the Trailblazers’ Class 2A state semifinal match.

“You get a three-game sweep, it’s good for the old ticker,” Trautman said after No. 3 Beckman swept past No. 7 Clarion CGD, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 at the US Cellular Center. “You never count on that.”

It’s likely there will be more stress on Trautman and his Trailblazers in Friday’s 4:45 p.m. title match where top-ranked and defending state champion Western Christian awaits. The Wolfpack advanced with a straight-set win over Osage.

Speaking of heart, Trautman said his team has displayed a lot of it throughout their tournament run.

“This whole two-week run through the regionals has been phenomenal,” he said. “These girls have had such the right frame of mind. It’s just amazing to see. They’re talking, they’re having a lot of fun and they’re playing great volleyball. It’s fun to watch.”

The Blazers’ numbers against CGD were off the charts. As a team. Beckman hit .429, led by Jada Wills (.543, 19 kills) and Paige McDermott (.471, 11 kills). Kiersten Schmitt contributed 10 kills. On defense, Olivia Hogan had 15 digs.

“No, I don’t have numbers like that very often,” Wills said with a laugh when asked about her big match. “We were succeeding in all points of our game. We’re really confident and know we can win and we know how to play the game.”

For McDermott, the key to Thursday’s sweep was focus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We definitely brought all the energy we could,” McDermott said. “We came in with a mindset that we could win. Our passes were good and our setters put the ball in good spots for us to hit.”

CGD (30-7) was led by Morgan Middleton with 18 kills.

Beckman was the 2A runner-up in 2000 in its only finals appearance. In contrast, Western Christian has won 17 state titles, second only to Dubuque Wahlert (20).

“This is the second time we’ve been in the finals in 19 years and they’ve almost won that many titles,” Troutman said. “I think our kids are going to have fun and keep playing good volleyball.”

Wills believes the pressure will be on Western Christian because of their history.

“If we play like we have been, I think we have more than a chance,” she said. “We’re considered the upstart, but I am really confident in our team. We’re definitely coming to win.”

By Mike Condon, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Western Christian reaches state volleyball championship match for 10th straight year

Photos: Western Christian vs. Osage, Iowa Class 2A state volleyball semifinal

Photos: Dyersville Beckman vs. Clarion CGD, Iowa Class 2A state volleyball semifinals

Mount Vernon wins another marathon in state volleyball semifinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Moving Iowa City's Buddha: 110 tons of karma

Abolish the undemocratic Iowa caucuses

More Iowa lakes, rivers and streams on impaired list

Johnson County authorities searching for body of potential jumper in Iowa River

Regent research finds $11.8 billion impact in Iowa by state's public universities

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.