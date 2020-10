Iowa high school state volleyball brackets: 2020 pairings, schedule for 5A, 4A, 3A

Twenty-four Iowa high school volleyball teams punched their tickets to Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids for next week’s state tournament with regional wins Tuesday night.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released brackets for classes 5A, 4A and 3A, with 5A getting the tournament started Monday morning.

Defending champions Cedar Falls (5A), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A) and Mount Vernon (3A) are all back, but none are ranked No. 1 this season. The top-ranked teams are West Des Moines Dowling (5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A) and Osage (3A).

Here’s a look at the pairings and schedules. The fields for classes 1A and 2A will be set Wednesday night.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2

No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (21-2) vs. No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead (20-5), 10 a.m.

No. 4 West Des Moines Valley (19-6) vs. No. 5 Iowa City Liberty (22-2), 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ankeny (19-2) vs. No. 7 Ankeny Centennial (16-9), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Pleasant Valley (20-1) vs. No. 6 Cedar Falls (26-5), 12:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4

10 a.m.

Final — Thursday, Nov. 5

10 a.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-6) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4), 3 p.m.

No. 5 Western Dubuque (24-10) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-6), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Scott (22-4) vs. No. 10 Gilbert (26-9), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Glenwood (32-2) vs. No. 8 West Delaware (27-11), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4

12:30 p.m.

Final — Thursday, Nov. 5

12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3

No. 1 Osage (31-2) vs. No. 10 Humboldt (33-3), 8 p.m. Mon.

No. 4 Davenport Assumption (22-2) vs. No. 5 Unity Christian (23-5), 10 a.m. Tue.

No. 2 Clarion CGD (27-2) vs. No. 9 Red Oak (30-4), 8 p.m. Mon.

No. 3 Mount Vernon (30-6) vs. No. 7 Union Community (32-9), 10 a.m. Tue.

Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4

3 p.m.

Final — Thursday, Nov. 5

3 p.m.