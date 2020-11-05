Prep Volleyball

Ankeny blocks Liberty in 5A state volleyball championship match

Lightning start slow, end a memorable season at 24-3

Iowa City Liberty's Addie Schmierer (0) and Hailey Hested (20) hold up their Class 5A state runner-up trophy Thursday at
Iowa City Liberty’s Addie Schmierer (0) and Hailey Hested (20) hold up their Class 5A state runner-up trophy Thursday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Maybe some of it was the residual effect of an emotional match the previous day.

Most of it, though, was Ankeny.

The second-ranked Hawkettes put a big block on Iowa City Liberty’s front line and topped the No. 5 Lightning, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, to win the Class 5A state volleyball championship Thursday morning at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

“The game plan for me and Aowyn (Schrader) was to block line on (Liberty’s Cassidy Hartman),” said Ankeny’s Phyona Schrader, the all-tournament captain. “Our blocking has been solid all season.”

Ankeny won its fifth championship, its first since the school split with Ankeny Centennial.

“I wasn’t thinking about the program, the past or the future,” said Schrader, a Notre Dame commit. “I was thinking of now, and this team.”

The Hawkettes finished 22-2.

Liberty (24-3) is in its fourth year of existence. The Lightning were making their second straight state appearance and was in the championship match for the first time.

“We played way more defense than we wanted to play,” Liberty Coach Randy Dolson said. “Ankeny is big, the tallest team we’ve faced all year.”

Coming off a grueling five-set victory over No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling in the semifinals, the Lightning were on their heels through the first two sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It was hard to find holes against them,” said Hartman, who followed Wednesday’s 35-kill masterpiece with 18 kills Thursday. “We came out a little nervous. At the end, we wanted to give it our all and end on a good note. I think we did that.”

Liberty had a 13-12 lead in the opener and was still in it at 16-16, but Aowyn Schrader’s block concluded a three-point Ankeny surge that put the Hawkettes in control.

Game 2 was all Ankeny, which scored 12 of the first 15 points.

The Lightning led through most of the third set, and broke away from a 16-16 tie with the help of three straight Ankeny errors.

An offspeed attack by Shelby Kimm and a laser by Sam Harvey ended the set.

Seeking to send the match to a fifth set, Liberty had leads of 13-11 and 16-15 in Game 4. But McKenna Scheib posted three kills and a block, and Phyona Schrader delivered back-to-back aces in a decisive 9-1 run that put the Hawkettes on the brink.

The all-tournament captain, Phyona Schrader had nine kills, 40 assists and 23 digs. She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Aowyn Schrader and Ava Reynolds, Hartman and libero Addie Schmierer from Liberty, Kora Ruff of Pleasant Valley and Emerson Thelen of Dowling.

Reynolds led the Hawkettes with 17 kills.

“(Ankeny) had a really good gameplan, and we didn’t do what we needed to execute,” Schmierer said. “We didn’t look like a championship team the first two sets.”

But still, it was quite a ride for the Lightning, who should only be better next season.

“We fought so much adversity,” Schmierer said. “So many challenges that we fought along the way.”

Liberty was sidelined for three weeks in September, then came back stronger.

“The kids fought hard all year,” Dolson said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more. This team had the best chemistry of any team I’ve ever coached. They loved each other and cared for each other.”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Ankeny vs Iowa City Liberty Class 5A state volleyball final

Iowa state volleyball championships: Live stream, schedule, score updates

Burlington Notre Dame's first state volleyball appearance will end in the 1A championship match

Gladbrook-Reinbeck sweeps St. Albert to reach 1A state volleyball final

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds pleads with Iowans to take COVID-19 precautions

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

These maps show how Iowa voted in the 2020 election

As COVID-19 cases rise, local restaurants try to extend patio season with fire pits, heaters, 'igloos'

Iowa college coaches still highest-paid state employees, despite shorter seasons

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.