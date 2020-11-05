Prep Volleyball

Dike-New Hartford sweeps NICL rival Denver for 14th state volleyball title

And with the second set of Petersen twins as freshmen, this could be the start of another run

Dike-New Hartford's Malea Neuroth (6) holds up her team's state champion trophy as they turn to their fans to celebrate
Dike-New Hartford's Malea Neuroth (6) holds up her team’s state champion trophy as they turn to their fans to celebrate winning the Class 2A state championship final of the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The gap between Dike-New Hartford and the rest of the Class 2A state-tournament field proved to be wide.

The only real debate is this:

Which is brighter? The Wolverines’ tradition? Or their immediate future?

Third-ranked DNH swept its third consecutive match of the week, dropping No. 6 Denver, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15, for the 2A state volleyball championship Thursday night at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

Now, that’s an answer after a rare tournament absence last year.

“Any time you get down here, it’s an awesome feeling,” DNH Coach Diane Harms said. “Our girls just keep fighting and finding ways to be successful.”

The Wolverines (32-4) didn’t face much adversity in their three matches here. In only one of their nine sets did their opponent score in the 20s.

“We were fired up and determined, and brought a lot of energy,” said freshman Payton Petersen, named the all-tournament captain after a 17-kill, 10-dig performance.

The title is the 14th for Dike-New Hartford (including five for Dike). Barb Bakker won seven, and now so has Harms.

Don’t be surprised if this is the start of a title string. The Wolverines’ starting lineup consists of three juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.

The youth certainly didn’t hamper the team this season.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve all played a lot of volleyball and have good volleyball IQs,” Harms said.

Petersen’s twin, Jadyn Petersen (eight kills) also made the all-tournament team along with DNH sophomore Madelyn Norton (39 assists). Joining them were Allison Bonnette and Reese Johnson of Denver, Kelsey Drake of Wilton and Stella Winterfeld of Western Christian.

Denver (35-6) is a North Iowa Cedar League rival of DNH and had only one senior starter. The Cyclones were making their state-tournament debut.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Dike-New Hartford vs Denver, Iowa Class 2A state volleyball final

Super 10: Liberty tops final Gazette area volleyball rankings

Photos: Osage vs Mount Vernon, Iowa Class 3A state volleyball final

Osage sweeps away Mount Vernon's state volleyball repeat hopes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Medical Center to close primary care clinic

University of Iowa hospitals enacts first stage of surge plan as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Pints & Politics: Live at 5:30 p.m., hear the team talk about the election

Reynolds says election validates Iowa's COVID-19 response as she urges steps to stop the spread

Nearly 5,000 new virus cases, over 800 hospitalized

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.