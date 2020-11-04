DNH's second set of Petersen twins is here, and making an impact at state volleyball

CEDAR RAPIDS — What are the odds?

One of the top volleyball players in state history, Bobbi (Becker) Petersen bore not one set of twins, but two.

The second pair has arrived in high school. Get ready for the ride.

Payton and Jadyn Petersen combined for 26 kills, and third-ranked Dike-New Hartford handled No. 2 Wilton, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, in a Class 2A state semifinal Wednesday night at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

“They’re great players, and awesome people on and off the court,” DNH Coach Diane Harms said. “They both can hit, they’re very good passers and defenders. They have a lot of different shots.”

And a lot of volleyball savvy. Their mother is the coach at the University of Northern Iowa. Their sisters — Baylee and Sydney — now play at Texas and UNI, respectively.

The second set is more offensively geared.

“Jadyn knows what I’m going to do, and I know what she does,” said Payton, whose 19 kills came against two errors, in 44 swings. “We just have a great connection.”

The Wolverines were a state-tournament absence last year, losing in the 3A regional finals to Union Community. Their return is no surprise, but their finals opponent is.

They’ll face North Iowa Cedar League rival Denver (35-5) in the championship match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Denver swept No. 1 Western Christian in the other semifinal, keeping Western out of the final for the first time since 2009.

Seven NICL teams reached state this year.

“It’s very competitive,” Harms said. “You have to be ready every night in this league, and we’ll have to be ready (Thursday).”

Wilton (33-4) challenged the Wolverines for a while in Game 2, forcing an 18-18 deadlock. But DNH scored the next three points and led by at least two points the rest of the way.

Madelyn Norton distributed 38 assists for the winners.

Kelsey Drake led Wilton with 18 kills.

