Prep Volleyball

DNH's second set of Petersen twins is here, and making an impact at state volleyball

They combine for 26 kills, and the Wolverines will play for the 2A title Thursday

Dike-New Hartford's Ryanne Shoemaker (13), Lexie Fager (4), Sophia Folkerts (15) and Ellie Knock (16) celebrate their Cl
Dike-New Hartford’s Ryanne Shoemaker (13), Lexie Fager (4), Sophia Folkerts (15) and Ellie Knock (16) celebrate their Class 2A semifinal victory at the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Wednesday. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — What are the odds?

One of the top volleyball players in state history, Bobbi (Becker) Petersen bore not one set of twins, but two.

The second pair has arrived in high school. Get ready for the ride.

Payton and Jadyn Petersen combined for 26 kills, and third-ranked Dike-New Hartford handled No. 2 Wilton, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, in a Class 2A state semifinal Wednesday night at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

“They’re great players, and awesome people on and off the court,” DNH Coach Diane Harms said. “They both can hit, they’re very good passers and defenders. They have a lot of different shots.”

And a lot of volleyball savvy. Their mother is the coach at the University of Northern Iowa. Their sisters — Baylee and Sydney — now play at Texas and UNI, respectively.

The second set is more offensively geared.

“Jadyn knows what I’m going to do, and I know what she does,” said Payton, whose 19 kills came against two errors, in 44 swings. “We just have a great connection.”

The Wolverines were a state-tournament absence last year, losing in the 3A regional finals to Union Community. Their return is no surprise, but their finals opponent is.

They’ll face North Iowa Cedar League rival Denver (35-5) in the championship match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Denver swept No. 1 Western Christian in the other semifinal, keeping Western out of the final for the first time since 2009.

Seven NICL teams reached state this year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very competitive,” Harms said. “You have to be ready every night in this league, and we’ll have to be ready (Thursday).”

Wilton (33-4) challenged the Wolverines for a while in Game 2, forcing an 18-18 deadlock. But DNH scored the next three points and led by at least two points the rest of the way.

Madelyn Norton distributed 38 assists for the winners.

Kelsey Drake led Wilton with 18 kills.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Denver stuns perennial power Western Christian in state volleyball semifinals

Photos: Denver vs. Western Christian, Iowa Class 2A state volleyball tournament semifinal

Photos: Wilton vs. Dike-New Hartford, Iowa Class 2A state volleyball semifinals

Osage clears state volleyball semifinal hurdle against Davenport Assumption

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump's path

These maps show how Iowa voted in the 2020 election

Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa House 1 race

Presidential Election Results 2020

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to set records in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.