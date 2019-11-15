Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Friday's semifinal schedule, scores, live stream

It’s the second day of Iowa high school football state semifinal games at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Class A and Class 4A teams take the field Friday.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

» Thursday's state football semifinal scores, highlights and more

» Updated Iowa high school football playoff brackets, schedule

» Iowa Football Coaches Association wants expanded playoffs

Friday’s state football schedule

CLASS A

No. 2 Saint Ansgar (11-0) vs. No. 5 Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.

No. 1 West Hancock (11-0) vs. No. 7 Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (11-0) vs. No. 7 Bettendorf (9-2), 4 p.m.

No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (10-1) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1), 7 p.m.

Watch state football live

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network