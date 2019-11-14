Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Thursday's semifinal schedule, scores, live stream

The UNI-Dome welcomes 24 teams over the next three days for the Iowa high school football semifinals, beginning Thursday with 8-Player and Class 3A.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

Thursday’s state football schedule

8-PLAYER

No. 3 Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. No. 1 Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Audubon (11-1) vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0), Noon

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (10-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Solon (11-0) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.

Watch state football live

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network