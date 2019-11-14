Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Thursday's semifinal schedule, scores, live stream

The UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls hosts the Iowa high school football semifinals and championships. (The Gazette)
The UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls hosts the Iowa high school football semifinals and championships. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

The UNI-Dome welcomes 24 teams over the next three days for the Iowa high school football semifinals, beginning Thursday with 8-Player and Class 3A.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

Thursday’s state football schedule

8-PLAYER

No. 3 Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. No. 1 Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Audubon (11-1) vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0), Noon

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (10-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Solon (11-0) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.

 

Watch state football live

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Lewis Central vs. Western Dubuque: Preview, predictions, how to watch Class 3A football semifinal

Kevin and Cam Miller keep making memories with Solon football

Don Bosco vs. Turkey Valley: Preview, predictions, how to watch 8-Player football semifinal

Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Semifinal picks and analysis

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

How to avoid a Thanksgiving family meltdown? University of Iowa therapist has some tips

A rare disease robbed a Lisbon painter of his eyesight. Now his artistic vision takes more abstract forms

Fewer tenured or tenure-track faculty teaching in Iowa universities

17 apply to be Iowa ethics board chief

Cedar Rapids woman latest area resident to spin the wheel on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.