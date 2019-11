Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Schedule, scores, updated brackets

The 2019 Iowa high school football playoffs get started with 48 first-round games around the state Friday night. This post will be updated with scores, pairings and schedules throughout the tournament.

Class 4A

First round — Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Indianola (6-3) at No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (9-0)

No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at No. 9 Waukee (6-3)

Dubuque Senior (5-4) at No. 2 Cedar Falls (9-0)

No. 7 Bettendorf (7-2) at Linn-Mar (6-3)

Urbandale (6-3) at No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

Fort Dodge (6-3) at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1)

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (8-1)

No. 8 Ankeny (6-3) at No. 6 Southeast Polk (7-2)

Quarterfinals — Friday, Nov. 8

7 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 15

4 p.m.

7 p.m.

Championship — Friday, Nov. 22

7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round — Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at No. 3 Solon (9-0)

No. 5 Independence (9-0) at Pella (7-2)

No. 10 Washington (7-2) at No. 1 Western Dubuque (9-0)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at No. 4 North Scott (8-1)

Carlisle (7-2) at No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Glenwood (7-2) at No. 9 Norwalk (8-1)

Oskaloosa (6-3) at No. 7 Lewis Central (8-1)

Harlan (7-2) at No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)

Quarterfinals — Friday, Nov. 8

7 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, Nov. 14

5:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Championship — Thursday, Nov. 21

7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round — Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Tipton (6-3) at No. 1 Waukon (9-0)

Monticello (6-3) at West Liberty (6-3)

Spirit Lake (6-3) at No. 2 Clear Lake (9-0)

No. 5 Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at No. 9 Williamsburg (6-3)

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4) at No. 3 Algona (9-0)

No. 7 Greene County (8-1) at No. 8 Des Moines Christian (8-1)

West Marshall (6-3) at No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0)

No. 10 Monroe PCM (7-2) at No. 6 Benton Community (8-1)

Quarterfinals — Friday, Nov. 8

7 p.m.

Semifinals — Saturday, Nov. 16

4 p.m.

7 p.m.

Championship — Friday, Nov. 22

1 p.m.

Class 1A

First round — Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Pella Christian (5-4) at No. 2 Van Meter (9-0)

Mount Ayr (7-2) at No. 4 South Central Calhoun (9-0)

North Linn (7-2) at No. 3 West Branch (9-0)

Iowa City Regina (7-2) at Mediapolis (8-1)

Panorama (8-1) at No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

No. 6 West Lyon (8-1) at Osage (5-4)

No. 9 Underwood (8-1) at No. 5 West Sioux (8-1)

No. 8 Western Christian (8-1) at No. 6 Treynor (9-0)

Quarterfinals — Friday, Nov. 8

7 p.m.

Semifinals — Saturday, Nov. 16

10 a.m.

1 p.m.

Championship — Friday, Nov. 22

10 a.m.

Class A

First round — Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

IKM-Manning (6-3) at No. 1 West Hancock (9-0)

Tri-Center (6-3) at No. 8 South O’Brien (8-1)

South Winneshiek (7-2) at No. 4 MFL MarMac (9-0)

No. 5 Grundy Center (8-1) at Belle Plaine (7-2)

Central Decatur (5-4) at No. 3 North Tama (9-0)

Westwood (7-2) at No. 7 Woodbury Central (8-1)

No. 9 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at No. 2 Saint Ansgar (9-0)

No. 10 BGM (8-1) at No. 5 Earlham (8-1)

Quarterfinals — Friday, Nov. 8

7 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 15

10 a.m.

1 p.m.

Championship — Thursday, Nov. 21

1:30 p.m.

8-Player

First round — Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at No. 4 Audubon (9-1)

No. 9 Anita CAM (7-2) at No. 10 Lamoni (8-1)

Rockford (7-2) at No. 3 Turkey Valley (9-0)

Midland (7-2) at HLV (7-2)

East Mills (7-2) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)

No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at No. 6 Fremont-Mills (6-1)

New London (7-2) at No. 1 Don Bosco (9-0)

No. 8 Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)

Quarterfinals — Friday, Nov. 8

7 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, Nov. 14

9 a.m.

Noon

Championship — Thursday, Nov. 21

10 a.m.