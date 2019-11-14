Iowa Football Coaches Association proposes increase in number of state playoff qualifiers

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Football Coaches Association is sending a proposal to the Iowa High School Athletic Association to increase the number of playoff participants to 24 schools in Class 4A and 32 each in the other five classes.

The IFCA wants the IHSAA to consider the proposal for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“This is what the coaches are recommending for the playoff format,” an IFCA member said. “The state is probably going to balk at it, but we wanted to get it out there that this is the format that a vast majority, if not all of us, want.”

The IFCA’s proposal would have seven districts of six schools in Class 4A and six districts of nine schools in Class 3A, 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player. The top three teams in each 4A district would be playoff qualfiiers, with three additional wildcard qualifiers.

In the other five classes, the top four teams in each district would qualify for the postseason, as would eight wildcards. Wildcards would be determined by three things: 1. Head-to-head results, 2. RPI, 3. Alphabetical draw.

The playoffs in the lower five classes would be bracketed in four groups of eight, with all first and second seeds hosting first-round games, as well as four third seeds. Those, again, would be determined by head to head, RPI or alphabetically.

The higher-seeded team would host second-round and quarterfinal games. The semifinals would be reseeded based upon head to head, RPI or alphabetically.

In Class 4A, district champions would receive first-round playoff byes, as would one addition team, based upon a criteria yet to be determined. Tiebreakers to determine a team’s final place in its district standings would be determined, again, via head to head, RPI or alphabetically.

The IFCA prosposes the first round of the playoffs in 2020 to be held on Thursday, Oct. 29. The second round would be Wednesday, Nov. 4, and the quarterfinals Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The semifinals would be conducted Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16-17, and the finals Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24, all at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

“In keeping player safety a priority, no Level 4 or Level 5 contact will be allowed once the playoffs begin,” the proposal reads.

The current playoff system sees 16 schools in each class qualifying for the playoffs, with RPI used predominantly in setting brackets.

