Prep football rewind: Springville keeps scoring and scoring and scoring

CEDAR RAPIDS — Numbers in eight-player football can be crazy. Beyond crazy.

Springville’s numbers in its first three games have been beyond crazy.

The Orioles pummelled Clarksville on Friday night at home, 82-0. Couple that with an 81-0 win last week against Elkader Central, and that’s beyond crazy.

Springville won its opener two weeks ago against rival Central City in the Tractor Bowl, 60-14. Even head coach Joe Martin has been taken aback by this offensive explosion.

“To the extent that they are doing it, I don’t think anyone expects to score 80 in back-to-back games,” he said. “It’s a tribute to how hard they worked in the offseason. The offseason for everybody was different than what it has been in the past. Our kids kind of came together individually, with me not being able to be around a whole lot because we couldn’t do team stuff. School was closed. Our senior leadership definitely took off.

“I think they are trying to prove something. There’s a chip on their shoulder being the last team out (of the playoffs last year). Some unfinished business.”

Springville went 7-3 last season, 17th in the playoff qualifying line. Only 16 teams get in.

The Orioles already have been otherworldly in the rushing department through three games, piling up just shy of 1,000 yards and averaging 11.8 yards per carry. Senior Spencer DeMean has 611 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, averaging a cool 13 yards a carry.

Martin credited a couple of personnel moves for the increased offensive output. Senior Gabe Dlouhy has moved from tight end, pairing with senior Jake Heyer to make a couple of large guards.

Last year’s center, Bryce Wilson, is this year’s quarterback, believe it or not. Wilson has only had to throw it 10 times in three games, completing five for 152 yards and four touchdowns.

“He was our JV quarterback a couple of years ago,” Martin said. “He just does a really good job of controlling the guys, kind of letting them know where to go and stuff like that. He knows both sides, not just from the quarterback side, but the linemen side, too.”

The heat gets turned up on Springville’s schedule beginning this week when Easton Valley (3-0) comes to town. Then it’s top-ranked defending state champion Don Bosco.

Easton Valley rolled up 85 points in its game two weeks ago, so expect this coming Friday to be very high scoring.

“We’re looking at most likely a shootout this week,” Martin said. “I think it’s going to take 60 points to win.”

A Productive Night And Then Some

Mid-Prairie running back Kayden Reinier didn’t let Friday night’s soggy conditions prevent him from having a huge game. A school-record huge game.

Reinier had 316 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Golden Hawks’ 49-0 win over Central Lee. The TD total sets M-P’s school record.

Now here is the staggering part. Reinier did all that damage on just 12 carries.

That is an average of 26.3 yards a pop. Reiner’s five scoring runs were from 30, 49, 50, 66 and 67 yards.

Waiting For A big Win

Maquoketa’s season got off to a late start because of COVID issues, but the Cardinals finally got in a game Friday night and picked up a nice 27-6 road win at West Liberty.

The Cardinals got a big game from quarterback Kannon Coakley. He rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Maquoketa had 355 yards rushing as a team against a West Liberty club that won its first two games of the season, including an upset win last week over West Branch.

Another New Game For C.R. Washington

Cedar Rapids Washington’s original schedule got blown up and then some when the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced it was shortening the regular season from nine to seven games.

Its second schedule is starting to get blown up, too.

Washington (3-0) will host Dubuque Senior this coming Friday night at Kingston Stadium, a last-second switch from Linn-Mar, which is on hiatus for another week because of COVID issues. Senior (1-2) was supposed to play Cedar Rapids Kennedy, but its season also has been paused by COVID.

Washington was supposed to play City High this past Thursday night but had to sub in a game at Marshalltown instead. The Warriors won, 6-0.

Cedar Rapids Prairie was supposed to play Iowa City High this coming week, but City High, Iowa City West and Iowa City Liberty all cannot play because they are conducting classes online only right now.

