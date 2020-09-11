Cedar Rapids Washington prevails in a muddy mess, 6-0 over Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN — The Washington Warriors made the trip eastward on Highway 30 wet, chilled, muddy ...

And still unbeaten.

Henry Clymer and Reid Ortiz connected for a 23-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter, and it held up as Class 4A ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington slid past Marshalltown, 6-0, Friday night at Leonard Cole Field.

“We made one more play than they did,” Warriors Coach Maurice Blue said.

One play, one touchdown was enough on a night in which the field condition deteriorated immediately.

Winners of six consecutive games dating back to last year, the Warriors are 3-0 for the first time since 2016, when they won their first five games on their way to a 10-2 campaign.

They held Marshalltown (1-2) to 126 yards of total offense.

“Our defense is doing a better job of getting lined up,” Blue said.

The west end of the natural-turf field became sloppy on the first drive, in which Washington drove to the Marshalltown 23 before turning it over on downs.

After the teams traded fumbles, Washington drove into the same area again at the end of the first quarter.

After switching ends, the Warriors took advantage of improved footing, with Clymer rolling left and finding Ortiz, who ran the final 10 yards and dove to the pylon of the end zone.

The PAT was blocked, but as it turned out, six points proved to be enough.

After passing the ball 36 times last week against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, the Warriors had to go conservative Friday. Jabari Dobbs carried 32 times for 91 yards, mostly between the tackles. Clymer ran for 41 yards and passed for 36.

Marshalltown had one good scoring opportunity, blocking a punt and taking over at the Washington 27 with 51 seconds left. But the Bobcats went backward from there and were at the 41 when time expired.

The Bobcats were penalized 11 times for 100 yards.

Washington will play at Dubuque Senior next week.

