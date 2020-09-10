CORONAVIRUS

Linn-Mar football in quarantine, 2 games canceled

Next game scheduled is Sept. 25 at Prairie

Linn-Mar Lions
Linn-Mar Lions
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:26PM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Linn-Mar football in quarantine, 2 games canceled

01:40PM | Thu, September 10, 2020

U.S. job losses remain historically high

01:27PM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Linn County reports its second-highest number of coronavirus cases eve ...

01:17PM | Thu, September 10, 2020

University of Iowa reports shrinking enrollment
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

MARION — Linn-Mar announced Thursday its football game against Waterloo West on Friday night is off.

“The LM Varsity Football team we will be moving the team into quarantine until Wednesday, September 23rd,” athletics director David Brown wrote in an email to The Gazette.

Linn-Mar was originally scheduled to play at Iowa City Liberty on Friday, but that game was canceled when Iowa City schools went to online learning.

Linn-Mar’s game next week against Cedar Rapids Washington also has been canceled. It is next scheduled to play at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Sept. 25.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:26PM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Linn-Mar football in quarantine, 2 games canceled

01:40PM | Thu, September 10, 2020

U.S. job losses remain historically high

01:27PM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Linn County reports its second-highest number of coronavirus cases eve ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

U.S. job losses remain historically high

Linn County reports its second-highest number of coronavirus cases ever

University of Iowa reports shrinking enrollment

Watch: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

80 percent of votes in Iowa could be absentee, top election official predicts

Photo Pro to close its doors

Amid uncertainty, Iowa restaurants and bars struggle to hold on

Mount Mercy University president resigns after two months

University of Iowa health expert latest to raise concerns over in-person classes

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate