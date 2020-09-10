Linn-Mar football in quarantine, 2 games canceled

MARION — Linn-Mar announced Thursday its football game against Waterloo West on Friday night is off.

“The LM Varsity Football team we will be moving the team into quarantine until Wednesday, September 23rd,” athletics director David Brown wrote in an email to The Gazette.

Linn-Mar was originally scheduled to play at Iowa City Liberty on Friday, but that game was canceled when Iowa City schools went to online learning.

Linn-Mar’s game next week against Cedar Rapids Washington also has been canceled. It is next scheduled to play at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Sept. 25.