Positive COVID-19 test sidelines Cedar Rapids Kennedy varsity football team

Cougars' game with Jefferson is canceled; J-Hawks will host Southeast Polk on Friday

02:18PM | Tue, September 08, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS — A positive case of COVID-19 will force the Cedar Rapids Kennedy football team to quarantine for 14 days.

“We’ve been made aware of a situation that created a risk of significant exposure to our varsity team,” said Kennedy athletics director Aaron Stecker, who was made aware of the situation Monday morning.

The quarantine began immediately after Kennedy’s 28-21 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington last Friday and will end at 10 p.m. Sept. 18.

Kennedy (1-1) was forced to cancel its varsity game Friday at Kingston against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The sophomore game is still on, and the J-Hawks (0-2) will follow with a varsity game against Class 4A second-ranked Southeast Polk.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at Dubuque Senior on Sept. 18, and Stecker said he is “holding out some hope” that game can be played at some point. He also said no other Kennedy sports are currently impacted.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

