Iowa high school football Week 1: Live streams, scores, updates and more

Football is back. It wasn’t always a given amid the coronavirus pandemic, but what should be an unusual Iowa high school football season kicks off in full swing with Week 1 Friday night.

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

Live scoreboard

Scores: Track every game in the Gazette area with our live scoreboard.

Preview: Here’s a closer look at the top games in the Gazette area. And here’s who the ranked teams statewide face in Week 1.

Watch live games

You can find just about every game with a live video or audio option on Varsity Bound, but we’ll highlight a few here in case you’re looking for the best neutral options.

Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro

3A No. 8 Western Dubuque at 3A No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier — Watch Live

Davenport Central at Iowa City High — Watch Live

Iowa City West at Iowa City Liberty — Watch Live

Pleasant Valley at A No. 1 Iowa City Regina — Watch Live

2A No. 4 Williamsburg at 2A No. 6 Solon — Watch Live

State

3A No. 1 Pella at 3A No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes — Watch Live

3A No. 3 Grinnell at 3A No. 6 Harlan — Watch Live

A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert at 3A No. 5 Lewis Central — Watch Live

1A No. 10 West Sioux at 2A No. 3 Spirit Lake — Watch Live

Johnston at 4A No. 9 Urbandale — Watch Live

4A No. 10 Ankeny Centennial at 4A No. 2 Ankeny ($11) — Watch Live

Dubuque Senior at 4A No. 4 Cedar Falls ($12) — Watch Live

2A No. 1 Waukon at Decorah (subscription) — Watch Live

4A No. 7 Southeast Polk at 4A No. 5 Waukee ($11) — Watch Live

JV game at North Scott stopped mid-game

The junior varsity game between host North Scott and Muscatine was stopped during the first quarter and players left the field after a report that a North Scott player tested positive for COVID-19.

KWQC reported that the varsity game is still on as scheduled.

In the 1st Quarter of tonight’s JV game between North Scott and Muscatine, news breaks of a positive COVID-19 case from someone on N.S. and both teams leave the field as the game is cancelled. For now, the varsity game is still on. I’ll be live from with more at 6:00 on @kwqcnews pic.twitter.com/Utas14m3lu — Joey Donia - KWQC (@JoeyDonia) August 28, 2020

Iowa commit ruled ineligible

When Arland Bruce IV transferred from Olathe North (Kan.) to Ankeny over the summer for a chance to play fall football it was supposed to give the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Hawks a second Iowa football commit.

But Bruce found out Friday he has been ruled ineligible by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Bruce told the Des Moines Register that he and his mother are living in Ankeny, but the IHSAA did not grant him immediate eligility because his two younger brothers are still living in Kansas with their uncle, who was given guardianship.

Bruce, a 3-star athlete, was hoping to pair with 3-star receiver Brody Brecht this season.

“We are fighting it and this will not be the end,” Bruce tweeted. “A lot of explaining to be done by the so called ‘leaders’!!!”

Met all requirements to be able to play this season and was ruled ineligible by the @IHSAA on GAMEDAY!! We are fighting it and this will not be the end...a lot of explaining to be done by the so called “leaders”!!! @MatthewBain_ @ElginRucker @DMRegister @phillyboy14 — Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) August 28, 2020

Ankeny faces crosstown rival Ankeny Centennial, ranked No. 10 in 4A, on Friday.

Bruce isn’t the only high-profile player to move to the state when others postponed or canceled fall sports. Kansas State quarterback commit Jake Rubley expects to suit up for No. 3 West Des Moines Valley on Friday after moving from Colorado.

Midland-Dunkerton game postponed

Friday’s 8-Player game between Midland and Dunkerton has been postponed due to a “potential COVID-19 case,” according to the Dunkerton Community School District.

The schools are hoping to play either Saturday or Monday at 7 p.m. A decision will be made by 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Due to a potential COVID-19 case, the football game vs Midland scheduled for tonight has been POSTPONED. A tentative

Earlier this week, Dyersville Beckman canceled its game against Iowa City Regina due to a player and a coach testing positive for COVID-19. The Regals will play Pleasant Valley instead. Maquoketa also had to back out of Friday’s game against DeWitt Central, which will now host Ottumwa.