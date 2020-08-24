COVID-19 cases force Dyersville Beckman to cancel football opener against Iowa City Regina

CEDAR RAPIDS — Friday night’s prep football opener for Iowa City Regina and Dyersville Beckman has been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation with the Beckman team.

Todd Troutman, the school’s vice principal and activities director, said Monday night a player and a coach have tested positive for the coronavirus. Contact tracing means 11 other players also must be quarantined.

Beckman and Belmond-Klemme are believed to be the first two teams in the state to have games canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests. The season actually began last week with three Week 0 games.

“We’ve got 20 juniors and seniors on our varsity roster, and we’re going to be without 12 of them for the next 10 to 14 days,” Troutman said. “Someone on the football staff took a van load of five kids down to Cedar Rapids last Sunday (two Sundays ago) to help with cleanup work down there. On Tuesday, the coach ended up not feeling well and went and got tested, which ended up being positive. So that put those five kids in a quarantine situation.

“Then we started school last Thursday. We had a young man not feel well that day, he ended up getting tested, which ended up being a positive. Due to contact in classroom situations, that took out some other kids ... We’re just left without enough bodies to play.

“Hopefully this is our one time (this season), and we won’t have to worry about it after this.”

Troutman said the plan as of now is for Beckman to be able to play its scheduled game next week against Anamosa, though things, obviously, are very fluid.

“We plan to be back, but it’s a day to day thing,” he said. “It’s such a tough situation now that kids are back in a school setting. The kids don’t show any symptoms in school, then, all of a sudden, a day later, they test positive. You’ve got to go back to your contact tracing. The kids are doing everything right, doing everything we are asking of them. They are masked up all the time. It’s just a situation where you can’t always (social) distance, and they just get caught.”

Troutman also is the longtime successful head volleyball coach at Beckman, which is ranked second in Class 2A in the first IGHSAU poll of the season, and said he has “a couple” on girls on his team who are being quarantined because of a classmate who tested positive.

“It’s a tough deal when you’ve got kids staying home. They feel good, don’t feel sick, but they’re told they can’t come to anything for 14 days,” Troutman said. “There’s not much you can do. That’s just the reality of everything right now.”

