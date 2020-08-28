Iowa high school football Week 1: Who the ranked teams face

The Iowa high school football schedule format adopted for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic means we’ll see fewer high-profile non-district games this fall. But there still are some big matchups on the Week 1 schedule, particularly in Class 3A.
Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in The Gazette’s preseason poll face Friday night.
Class 4A
No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling at Indianola
No. 2 Ankeny vs. No. 10 Ankeny Centennial
No. 3 West Des Moines Valley vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
No. 4 Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Senior
No. 5 Waukee vs. No. 7 Southeast Polk
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie
No. 8 Bettendorf at Washington
No. 9 Urbandale vs. Johnston
Class 3A
No. 1 Pella at No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes
No. 3 Grinnell at No. 6 Harlan
No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. No. 8 Western Dubuque
No. 5 Lewis Central vs. A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert
No. 6 North Scott vs. Muscatine
No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City West
No. 8 West Delaware (1-0) vs. Dubuque Wahlert
Class 2A
No. 1 Waukon at Decorah
No. 2 Monroe PCM vs. Newton
No. 3 Spirit Lake vs. 1A No. 10 West Sioux
No. 4 Williamsburg at No. 6 Solon
No. 5 Clear Lake vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
No. 7 Algona vs. Humboldt
No. 8 West Lyon at Storm Lake
No. 9 Sioux Center vs. Le Mars
No. 10 West Marshall at Gilbert
Class 1A
No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG at Ridge View
No. 2 South Central Calhoun vs. Carroll Kuemper
No. 3 West Branch vs. Tipton
No. 4 Underwood vs. Atlantic
No. 5 Dike-New Hartford at Oskaloosa
No. 6 Panorama vs. A No. 2 Grundy Center
No. 7 Van Meter at Winterset
No. 8 Osage vs. A No. 3 Saint Ansgar
No. 9 Sigourney-Keota at Mid-Prairie
No. 10 Western Christian vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Class A
No. 1 Iowa City Regina vs. Pleasant Valley
No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg at Clayton Ridge
No. 5 Wapsie Valley at Denver
No. 6 West Hancock vs. Garner GHV
No. 8 Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson
No. 9 South Winneshiek vs. North Fayette Valley
No. 10 Belle Plaine lost to Lisbon, 20-0 (Thursday)
8-Player
No. 1 Don Bosco at West Central
No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s vs. River Valley
No. 3 Anita CAM at Griswold
No. 3 Audubon vs. Exira-EHK
No. 5 Fremont-Mills at Bedford
No. 6 Harris-Lake Park at Newell-Fonda
No. 7 Montezuma vs. Kingsley-Pierson (at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Saturday)
No. 8 Springville vs. Central City
No. 9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Meskwaki
No. 10 Janesville vs. No. 10 Easton Valley