Iowa high school football Week 1: Who the ranked teams face

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Jack Lux (36) carries against Western Dubuque in the first half of a prep football game in Epworth
Cedar Rapids Xavier's Jack Lux (36) carries against Western Dubuque in the first half of a prep football game in Epworth on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The Saints and Bobcats open the 2020 season Friday night in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Iowa high school football schedule format adopted for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic means we’ll see fewer high-profile non-district games this fall. But there still are some big matchups on the Week 1 schedule, particularly in Class 3A.

Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in The Gazette’s preseason poll face Friday night.

Class 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling at Indianola

No. 2 Ankeny vs. No. 10 Ankeny Centennial

No. 3 West Des Moines Valley vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

No. 4 Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Senior

No. 5 Waukee vs. No. 7 Southeast Polk

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie

No. 7 Southeast Polk at No. 5 Waukee

No. 8 Bettendorf at Washington

No. 9 Urbandale vs. Johnston

No. 10 Ankeny Centennial at No. 2 Ankeny

 

Class 3A

No. 1 Pella at No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes

No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. No. 1 Pella

No. 3 Grinnell at No. 6 Harlan

No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. No. 8 Western Dubuque

No. 5 Lewis Central vs. A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert

No. 6 Harlan vs. No. 3 Grinnell

No. 6 North Scott vs. Muscatine

No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City West

No. 8 West Delaware (1-0) vs. Dubuque Wahlert

No. 8 Western Dubuque at No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier

 

Class 2A

No. 1 Waukon at Decorah

No. 2 Monroe PCM vs. Newton

No. 3 Spirit Lake vs. 1A No. 10 West Sioux

No. 4 Williamsburg at No. 6 Solon

No. 5 Clear Lake vs. Aplington-Parkersburg

No. 6 Solon vs. No. 4 Williamsburg

No. 7 Algona vs. Humboldt

No. 8 West Lyon at Storm Lake

No. 9 Sioux Center vs. Le Mars

No. 10 West Marshall at Gilbert

 

Class 1A

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG at Ridge View

No. 2 South Central Calhoun vs. Carroll Kuemper

No. 3 West Branch vs. Tipton

No. 4 Underwood vs. Atlantic

No. 5 Dike-New Hartford at Oskaloosa

No. 6 Panorama vs. A No. 2 Grundy Center

No. 7 Van Meter at Winterset

No. 8 Osage vs. A No. 3 Saint Ansgar

No. 9 Sigourney-Keota at Mid-Prairie

No. 10 West Sioux at 2A No. 3 Spirit Lake

No. 10 Western Christian vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

 

Class A

No. 1 Iowa City Regina vs. Pleasant Valley

No. 2 Grundy Center at 1A No. 6 Panorama

No. 3 Saint Ansgar at 1A No. 8 Osage

No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg at Clayton Ridge

No. 5 Wapsie Valley at Denver

No. 6 West Hancock vs. Garner GHV

No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert at 3A No. 5 Lewis Central

No. 8 Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson

No. 9 South Winneshiek vs. North Fayette Valley

No. 10 Belle Plaine lost to Lisbon, 20-0 (Thursday)

 

8-Player

No. 1 Don Bosco at West Central

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s vs. River Valley

No. 3 Anita CAM at Griswold

No. 3 Audubon vs. Exira-EHK

No. 5 Fremont-Mills at Bedford

No. 6 Harris-Lake Park at Newell-Fonda

No. 7 Montezuma vs. Kingsley-Pierson (at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Saturday)

No. 8 Springville vs. Central City

No. 9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Meskwaki

No. 10 Easton Valley at No. 10 Janesville

No. 10 Janesville vs. No. 10 Easton Valley

