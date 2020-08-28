It's all Cedar Rapids Washington in 55-0 blowout of Jefferson

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Jefferson ended a long losing streak in this series last season, presumably making the longtime crosstown football rivalry a rivalry again.

Well, maybe.

Cedar Rapids Washington went back to victorious ways and then some Friday night, dominating in every conceivable way, 55-0, at steamy Kingston Stadium.

The Warriors have won 19 of the last 20 contests between the schools, making amends, in their minds, for Jefferson’s 24-7 win last season. That was the J-Hawks’ first against Wash since 2001.

“They weren’t ready for it, and they’re not ready for the next couple of years,” said Washington senior linebacker-fullback Justin Scherrman. “They’ve got a good thing going on, but if the sophomore game tonight proved anything ... that was a mostly freshmen team we had beating up on their freshman-sophomore team. I think the next couple of years, they are really going to struggle getting that trophy back. That’s if I have anything to say about it.”

Oh, yeah, the trophy. That was the first thing Washington’s players did postgame, sprint to the end zone to grab the trophy that goes to the winner of this game.

They took it over to their student section and chanted the fight song. As Scherrman mentioned, Washington also won the freshman-sophomore game, 26-6, making it an all-Warrior night.

“Last year was probably the worst feeling any of us have had,” said Washington quarterback Henry Clymer, who threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns. “Because it meant so much losing to Jeff. We know all those kids outside of this, so it was like we just felt so terrible. If we had lost this year, I’d have been devastated, not bringing that trophy back. So it meant everything to do what we did.”

You wondered if Washington would be able to springboard off a three-game win streak to end last season, and, at least here, the answer would be a big, old affirmative. The Warriors were expected to be strong offensively, and they didn’t disappoint here, rolling to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Running back Jabari Dobbs had three touchdown runs in the game, rushing 17 times for 102 yards. Clymer’s two TD passes were of the long variety: 70 yards to DayMarcus Hare and 51 yards to Zaren Ross-Carr.

On both of those throws, the receivers were completely wide open deep on apparent busted Jefferson coverages. That kind of a game for the J-Hawks, who muffed a punt and kickoff that led to Washington points and had a punt blocked for another touchdown.

Washington finished with 417 total yards to Jefferson’s 97. The Warriors were about as balanced as you could get: 209 rushing yards and 208 passing.

“No,” Washington Coach Maurice Blue said, when asked if he saw this blowout coming. “I felt good, I thought we could win. But not that ... We knew we would be better than a year ago. But this week was this week, and next week is a whole different shooting match. Kennedy presents a whole different set of problems.”

