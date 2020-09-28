Iowa high school football rankings: Week 6 features showdowns throughout the state

Shakedown week? Showdown week? Both apply.

Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season is full of top-10 battles — 12 in all, at least one in each class, including four in 8-Player.

But none are bigger than 1 vs. 2, and that’s what’s on tap in Class 1A, where top-ranked Ida Grove OABCIG and second-rated Underwood collide.

The only major shift in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll is in 1A, where South Central Calhoun fell six spots, from No. 2 to No. 8, after a 32-23 loss to Southeast Valley.

There will plenty of movement next week, particularly in the 8-Player class. Top-ranked Don Bosco travels to Preston to face No. 6 Easton Valley, No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s is at No. 8 Newell-Fonda, No. 3 Audubon travels to No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard, and No. 4 Anita CAM welcomes No. 5 Fremont-Mills.

Southeast Polk (4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Monroe PCM (2A), OABCIG (1A), Grundy Center (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) retain their spots atop their respective classes.

Four unbeatens remain in 4A — No. 1 Southeast Polk (4-0), No. 2 Urbandale (5-0), No. 6 Iowa City West (2-0) and No. 7 Pleasant Valley (5-0). West returns to action after three weeks off, reopening with a challenge at No. 10 Dubuque Senior (3-2) on Thursday.

No. 9 Johnston is at No. 4 Ankeny in this week’s 4A biggie.

Three top-10 games are of area intrigue. Cedar Rapids Xavier, which shares the No. 2 slot in Class 3A with Harlan and Lewis Central, is at No. 7 Grinnell. In 2A, No. 6 Mount Vernon goes south on Highway 1 with hopes of snapping a 17-game losing streak against No. 8 Solon. And in Class A, No. 4 South Winneshiek is at No. 6 MFL MarMac.

The state’s other top-10 battle is at Hawarden, where No. 10 West Sioux faces No. 6 Emmetsburg in a 1A battle.

Class 4A

1. Southeast Polk 4-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Idle

This week: at Ottumwa 2. Urbandale 5-0, 51 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Fort Dodge, 42-28

This week: No game scheduled 3. West Des Moines Dowling 3-1, 47 points Last week: No. 3 | Idle

This week: at Marshalltown 4. Ankeny 4-1, 41 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 9 West Des Moines Valley, 35-10

This week: vs. No. 9 Johnston 5. Waukee 3-2, 34 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 5 Johnston, 45-17

This week: at West Des Moines Valley 6. Iowa City West 2-0, 28 points Last week: No. 6 | Idle

This week: vs. Davenport West 8. Dubuque Hempstead 4-1, 22 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 38-20

This week: vs. Davenport West 8. Dubuque Hempstead 4-1, 22 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 38-20

This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 9. Johnston 3-2, 12 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 7 Waukee, 45-17

This week: at No. 4 Ankeny 10. Dubuque Senior 3-2, 6 points Last week: NR | Beat Waterloo West, 45-7

This week: vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (Thursday)

Dropped out: West Des Moines Valley (9)

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 3

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-0, 56 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Norwalk, 38-28

This week: vs. Adel ADM 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat Oskaloosa, 45-7

This week: at No. 7 Grinnell 2. Harlan 5-0, 45 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Carroll, 28-14

This week: at Creston/O-M 2. Lewis Central 5-0, 45 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 4 | Beat Glenwood, 42-14

This week: vs. Denison-Schleswig 5. Washington 5-0, 40 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Fairfield, 68-20

This week: vs. Burlington 6. Davenport Assumption 5-0, 23 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 35-0

This week: vs. Clinton (Thursday) 7. Grinnell 4-1, 13 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Benton Community, 34-6

This week: vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1, 13 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Storm Lake, 63-21

This week: at Sioux City Heelan 9. Webster City 5-0, 12 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Mason City, 42-7

This week: at Gilbert 10. Decorah 5-0, 11 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Charles City, 49-0

This week: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Dropped out: North Scott (10)

Others receiving votes: North Scott 8, Western Dubuque 8, West Delaware 6, Pella 4, Spencer 1

Class 2A

1. Monroe PCM 5-0, 57 points (4 No. 1 votes) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 1 | Beat Centerville, 69-0

This week: vs. Albia 2. Williamsburg 5-0, 52 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mid-Prairie, 24-8

This week: at Eddyville EBF 3. West Lyon 5-0, 50 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Sheldon, 35-0

This week: at Sioux Center 4. Central Lyon-GLR 5-0, 42 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 6 Sioux Center, 42-0

This week: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley 5. Waukon 3-1, 36 points Last week: No. 5 | Idle

This week: vs. Crestwood 6. Mount Vernon 5-0, 28 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Union Community, 36-0

This week: at No. 8 Solon 7. Monticello 4-0, 13 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Tipton, 37-8

This week: at No. 10 Camanche 8. Solon 3-2, 9 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 28-6

This week: vs. No. 6 Mount Vernon 8. West Marshall 4-1, 9 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: NR | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 46-6

This week: vs. Clear Lake 10. Camanche 4-1, 7 points Last week: NR | Beat West Liberty, 20-0

This week: vs. No. 7 Monticello 10. Estherville Lincoln Central 4-1, 7 points Last week: NR | Beat Garner GHV, 25-14

This week: at Algona 10. Spirit Lake 3-2, 7 points Last week: NR | Beat Okoboji, 54-0

This week: vs. Cherokee

Dropped out: Sioux Center (6), Des Moines Christian (10)

Others receiving votes: Atlantic 4, Sioux Center 3, Unity Christian 3, Des Moines Christian 2

Class 1A

1. Ida Grove OABCIG 5-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 63-14

This week: at No. 2 Underwood 2. Underwood 5-0, 51 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat East Sac County, 50-7

This week: vs. No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG 3. Van Meter 5-0, 48 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Guthrie Center ACGC, 46-12

This week: vs. Carroll Kuemper 4. Sigourney-Keota 5-0, 43 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Pekin, 49-0

This week: vs. Mediapolis 5. South Hamilton 5-0, 31 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Hudson, 40-8

This week: at East Marshall 6. Emmetsburg 4-0, 26 points Last week: No. 7 | Idle

This week: vs. No. 10 West Sioux 7. Southeast Valley 5-0, 25 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 2 South Central Calhoun, 32-23

This week: vs. Clarion CGD 8. Pleasantville 5-0, 15 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Colfax-Mingo, 46-6

This week: vs. Pella Christian 8. South Central Calhoun 4-1, 15 points Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 8 Southeast Valley, 32-23

This week: No game scheduled 10. West Sioux 4-1, 13 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Elk Point-Jefferson (S.D.), 38-0

This week: at No. 6 Emmetsburg

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 2, Interstate 35 1

Class A

This week: at North Tama 2. Iowa City Regina 4-1, 55 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 10 Lisbon, 56-26

This week: at North Tama 2. Iowa City Regina 4-1, 55 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 10 Lisbon, 56-26

This week: at Columbus Community 3. Saint Ansgar 5-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat North Butler, 28-0

This week: at Mason City Newman 4. South Winneshiek 5-0, 43 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat No. 4 Wapsie Valley, 26-14

This week: at No. 7 MFL MarMac 5. Edgewood-Colesburg 5-0, 34 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat North Linn, 42-28

This week: vs. Bellevue 6. Wapsie Valley 4-1, 27 points Last week: No. 4 | Lost to No. 5 South Winneshiek, 26-14

This week: vs. Postville 7. MFL MarMac 4-1, 23 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Starmont, 40-14

This week: vs. No. 4 South Winneshiek 8. Logan-Magnolia 4-1, 20 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Woodbury Central, 26-21

This week: vs. West Monona 9. West Hancock 4-1, 16 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Alta-Aurelia, 54-26

This week: vs. North Union 10. West Fork 3-1, 3 points Last week: NR | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 48-8

This week: at Lake Mills

Dropped out: Lisbon (10)

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs St. Albert 2, Woodbury Central 2

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 3-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Springville, 78-34

This week: at No. 6 Easton Valley 2. Remsen St. Mary's 4-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Ruthven GTRA, 45-0

This week: at No. 8 Newell-Fonda 3. Audubon 5-0, 41 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 80-7

This week: at No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4. Anita CAM 5-0, 40 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Lenox, 54-38

This week: vs. No. 5 Fremont-Mills 5. Fremont-Mills 3-0, 33 points Last week: No. 5 | Idle

This week: at No. 4 Anita CAM 6. Easton Valley 5-0, 26 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Midland, 55-6

This week: vs. No. 1 Don Bosco 7. Montezuma 5-0, 21 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Moravia, 71-7

This week: at WACO 8. Newell-Fonda 5-0, 20 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 32-22

This week: vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0, 13 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Woodbine, 55-12

This week: vs. No. 3 Audubon 10. Janesville 4-1, 11 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Tripoli, 54-18

This week: vs. Turkey Valley

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Martensdale-St. Marys 4