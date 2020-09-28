Iowa high school football rankings: Week 6 features showdowns throughout the state

Shakedown week? Showdown week? Both apply.
Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season is full of top-10 battles — 12 in all, at least one in each class, including four in 8-Player.
But none are bigger than 1 vs. 2, and that’s what’s on tap in Class 1A, where top-ranked Ida Grove OABCIG and second-rated Underwood collide.
The only major shift in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll is in 1A, where South Central Calhoun fell six spots, from No. 2 to No. 8, after a 32-23 loss to Southeast Valley.
There will plenty of movement next week, particularly in the 8-Player class. Top-ranked Don Bosco travels to Preston to face No. 6 Easton Valley, No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s is at No. 8 Newell-Fonda, No. 3 Audubon travels to No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard, and No. 4 Anita CAM welcomes No. 5 Fremont-Mills.
Southeast Polk (4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Monroe PCM (2A), OABCIG (1A), Grundy Center (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) retain their spots atop their respective classes.
Four unbeatens remain in 4A — No. 1 Southeast Polk (4-0), No. 2 Urbandale (5-0), No. 6 Iowa City West (2-0) and No. 7 Pleasant Valley (5-0). West returns to action after three weeks off, reopening with a challenge at No. 10 Dubuque Senior (3-2) on Thursday.
No. 9 Johnston is at No. 4 Ankeny in this week’s 4A biggie.
Three top-10 games are of area intrigue. Cedar Rapids Xavier, which shares the No. 2 slot in Class 3A with Harlan and Lewis Central, is at No. 7 Grinnell. In 2A, No. 6 Mount Vernon goes south on Highway 1 with hopes of snapping a 17-game losing streak against No. 8 Solon. And in Class A, No. 4 South Winneshiek is at No. 6 MFL MarMac.
The state’s other top-10 battle is at Hawarden, where No. 10 West Sioux faces No. 6 Emmetsburg in a 1A battle.
Class 4A
|1.
|
Southeast Polk
4-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Idle
This week: at Ottumwa
|2.
|
Urbandale
5-0, 51 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Fort Dodge, 42-28
This week: No game scheduled
|3.
|
West Des Moines Dowling
3-1, 47 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Idle
This week: at Marshalltown
|4.
|
Ankeny
4-1, 41 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 9 West Des Moines Valley, 35-10
This week: vs. No. 9 Johnston
|5.
|
Waukee
3-2, 34 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 5 Johnston, 45-17
This week: at West Des Moines Valley
|6.
|
Iowa City West
2-0, 28 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Idle
This week: at No. 10 Dubuque Senior (Thursday)
|7.
|
Pleasant Valley
5-0, 26 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Bettendorf, 23-6
This week: vs. Davenport West
|8.
|
Dubuque Hempstead
4-1, 22 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 38-20
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|9.
|
Johnston
3-2, 12 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 7 Waukee, 45-17
This week: at No. 4 Ankeny
|10.
|
Dubuque Senior
3-2, 6 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Waterloo West, 45-7
This week: vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (Thursday)
Dropped out: West Des Moines Valley (9)
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 3
Class 3A
|1.
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
4-0, 56 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Norwalk, 38-28
This week: vs. Adel ADM
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
5-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Oskaloosa, 45-7
This week: at No. 7 Grinnell
|2.
|
Harlan
5-0, 45 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Carroll, 28-14
This week: at Creston/O-M
|2.
|
Lewis Central
5-0, 45 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Glenwood, 42-14
This week: vs. Denison-Schleswig
|5.
|
Washington
5-0, 40 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Fairfield, 68-20
This week: vs. Burlington
|6.
|
Davenport Assumption
5-0, 23 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 35-0
This week: vs. Clinton (Thursday)
|7.
|
Grinnell
4-1, 13 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Benton Community, 34-6
This week: vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier
|7.
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
4-1, 13 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Storm Lake, 63-21
This week: at Sioux City Heelan
|9.
|
Webster City
5-0, 12 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Mason City, 42-7
This week: at Gilbert
|10.
|
Decorah
5-0, 11 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Charles City, 49-0
This week: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Dropped out: North Scott (10)
Others receiving votes: North Scott 8, Western Dubuque 8, West Delaware 6, Pella 4, Spencer 1
Class 2A
|1.
|
Monroe PCM
5-0, 57 points (4 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Centerville, 69-0
This week: vs. Albia
|2.
|
Williamsburg
5-0, 52 points (2 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mid-Prairie, 24-8
This week: at Eddyville EBF
|3.
|
West Lyon
5-0, 50 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Sheldon, 35-0
This week: at Sioux Center
|4.
|
Central Lyon-GLR
5-0, 42 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 6 Sioux Center, 42-0
This week: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
|5.
|
Waukon
3-1, 36 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Idle
This week: vs. Crestwood
|6.
|
Mount Vernon
5-0, 28 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Union Community, 36-0
This week: at No. 8 Solon
|7.
|
Monticello
4-0, 13 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Tipton, 37-8
This week: at No. 10 Camanche
|8.
|
Solon
3-2, 9 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 28-6
This week: vs. No. 6 Mount Vernon
|8.
|
West Marshall
4-1, 9 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 46-6
This week: vs. Clear Lake
|10.
|
Camanche
4-1, 7 points
|Last week: NR | Beat West Liberty, 20-0
This week: vs. No. 7 Monticello
|10.
|
Estherville Lincoln Central
4-1, 7 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Garner GHV, 25-14
This week: at Algona
|10.
|
Spirit Lake
3-2, 7 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Okoboji, 54-0
This week: vs. Cherokee
Dropped out: Sioux Center (6), Des Moines Christian (10)
Others receiving votes: Atlantic 4, Sioux Center 3, Unity Christian 3, Des Moines Christian 2
Class 1A
|1.
|
Ida Grove OABCIG
5-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 63-14
This week: at No. 2 Underwood
|2.
|
Underwood
5-0, 51 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat East Sac County, 50-7
This week: vs. No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG
|3.
|
Van Meter
5-0, 48 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Guthrie Center ACGC, 46-12
This week: at Carroll Kuemper
|4.
|
Sigourney-Keota
5-0, 43 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Pekin, 49-0
This week: vs. Mediapolis
|5.
|
South Hamilton
5-0, 31 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Hudson, 40-8
This week: at East Marshall
|6.
|
Emmetsburg
4-0, 26 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Idle
This week: vs. No. 10 West Sioux
|7.
|
Southeast Valley
5-0, 25 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 2 South Central Calhoun, 32-23
This week: vs. Clarion CGD
|8.
|
Pleasantville
5-0, 15 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Colfax-Mingo, 46-6
This week: vs. Pella Christian
|8.
|
South Central Calhoun
4-1, 15 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 8 Southeast Valley, 32-23
This week: No game scheduled
|10.
|
West Sioux
4-1, 13 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Elk Point-Jefferson (S.D.), 38-0
This week: at No. 6 Emmetsburg
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 2, Interstate 35 1
Class A
|1.
|
Grundy Center
5-0, 56 points (2 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Conrad BCLUW, 51-0
This week: at North Tama
|2.
|
Iowa City Regina
4-1, 55 points (3 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 10 Lisbon, 56-26
This week: at Columbus Community
|3.
|
Saint Ansgar
5-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat North Butler, 28-0
This week: at Mason City Newman
|4.
|
South Winneshiek
5-0, 43 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat No. 4 Wapsie Valley, 26-14
This week: at No. 7 MFL MarMac
|5.
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
5-0, 34 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat North Linn, 42-28
This week: vs. Bellevue
|6.
|
Wapsie Valley
4-1, 27 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Lost to No. 5 South Winneshiek, 26-14
This week: vs. Postville
|7.
|
MFL MarMac
4-1, 23 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Starmont, 40-14
This week: vs. No. 4 South Winneshiek
|8.
|
Logan-Magnolia
4-1, 20 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Woodbury Central, 26-21
This week: vs. West Monona
|9.
|
West Hancock
4-1, 16 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Alta-Aurelia, 54-26
This week: vs. North Union
|10.
|
West Fork
3-1, 3 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 48-8
This week: at Lake Mills
Dropped out: Lisbon (10)
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs St. Albert 2, Woodbury Central 2
8-Player
|1.
|
Don Bosco
3-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Springville, 78-34
This week: at No. 6 Easton Valley
|2.
|
Remsen St. Mary's
4-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Ruthven GTRA, 45-0
This week: at No. 8 Newell-Fonda
|3.
|
Audubon
5-0, 41 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 80-7
This week: at No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard
|4.
|
Anita CAM
5-0, 40 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Lenox, 54-38
This week: vs. No. 5 Fremont-Mills
|5.
|
Fremont-Mills
3-0, 33 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Idle
This week: at No. 4 Anita CAM
|6.
|
Easton Valley
5-0, 26 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Midland, 55-6
This week: vs. No. 1 Don Bosco
|7.
|
Montezuma
5-0, 21 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Moravia, 71-7
This week: at WACO
|8.
|
Newell-Fonda
5-0, 20 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 32-22
This week: vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's
|9.
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
5-0, 13 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Woodbine, 55-12
This week: vs. No. 3 Audubon
|10.
|
Janesville
4-1, 11 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Tripoli, 54-18
This week: vs. Turkey Valley
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Martensdale-St. Marys 4