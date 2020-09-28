Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: Week 6 features showdowns throughout the state

Gazette/KGYM poll: 12 games are top-10 battles, including 1A 1-vs.-2 game between OABCIG and Underwood

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Christian Stanek (left) knocks the ball loose from Newton's Nathan Maki (26) during the Saints' wi
Cedar Rapids Xavier's Christian Stanek (left) knocks the ball loose from Newton's Nathan Maki (26) during the Saints' win Sept. 18. Second-ranked Xavier plays at No. 7 Grinnell in a Class 3A showdown Friday. It's one of 10 top-10 battles statewide this week. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Shakedown week? Showdown week? Both apply.

Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season is full of top-10 battles — 12 in all, at least one in each class, including four in 8-Player.

But none are bigger than 1 vs. 2, and that’s what’s on tap in Class 1A, where top-ranked Ida Grove OABCIG and second-rated Underwood collide.

The only major shift in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll is in 1A, where South Central Calhoun fell six spots, from No. 2 to No. 8, after a 32-23 loss to Southeast Valley.

There will plenty of movement next week, particularly in the 8-Player class. Top-ranked Don Bosco travels to Preston to face No. 6 Easton Valley, No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s is at No. 8 Newell-Fonda, No. 3 Audubon travels to No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard, and No. 4 Anita CAM welcomes No. 5 Fremont-Mills.

Southeast Polk (4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Monroe PCM (2A), OABCIG (1A), Grundy Center (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) retain their spots atop their respective classes.

Four unbeatens remain in 4A — No. 1 Southeast Polk (4-0), No. 2 Urbandale (5-0), No. 6 Iowa City West (2-0) and No. 7 Pleasant Valley (5-0). West returns to action after three weeks off, reopening with a challenge at No. 10 Dubuque Senior (3-2) on Thursday.

No. 9 Johnston is at No. 4 Ankeny in this week’s 4A biggie.

Three top-10 games are of area intrigue. Cedar Rapids Xavier, which shares the No. 2 slot in Class 3A with Harlan and Lewis Central, is at No. 7 Grinnell. In 2A, No. 6 Mount Vernon goes south on Highway 1 with hopes of snapping a 17-game losing streak against No. 8 Solon. And in Class A, No. 4 South Winneshiek is at No. 6 MFL MarMac.

The state’s other top-10 battle is at Hawarden, where No. 10 West Sioux faces No. 6 Emmetsburg in a 1A battle.

Class 4A

1.

Southeast Polk

4-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Idle
This week: at Ottumwa
 
2.

Urbandale

5-0, 51 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Fort Dodge, 42-28
This week: No game scheduled
 
3.

West Des Moines Dowling

3-1, 47 points
Last week: No. 3 | Idle
This week: at Marshalltown
 
4.

Ankeny

4-1, 41 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 9 West Des Moines Valley, 35-10
This week: vs. No. 9 Johnston
 
5.

Waukee

3-2, 34 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 5 Johnston, 45-17
This week: at West Des Moines Valley
 
6.

Iowa City West

2-0, 28 points
Last week: No. 6 | Idle
This week: at No. 10 Dubuque Senior (Thursday)
 
7.

Pleasant Valley

5-0, 26 points

Last week: No. 8 | Beat Bettendorf, 23-6
This week: vs. Davenport West
 
8.

Dubuque Hempstead

4-1, 22 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 38-20
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
 
9.

Johnston

3-2, 12 points
Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 7 Waukee, 45-17
This week: at No. 4 Ankeny
 
10.

Dubuque Senior

3-2, 6 points
Last week: NR | Beat Waterloo West, 45-7
This week: vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (Thursday)
 

 

Dropped out: West Des Moines Valley (9)

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 3

 

Class 3A

1.

Dallas Center-Grimes

4-0, 56 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Norwalk, 38-28
This week: vs. Adel ADM
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

5-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Oskaloosa, 45-7
This week: at No. 7 Grinnell
 
2.

Harlan

5-0, 45 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Carroll, 28-14
This week: at Creston/O-M
 
2.

Lewis Central

5-0, 45 points

Last week: No. 4 | Beat Glenwood, 42-14
This week: vs. Denison-Schleswig
 
5.

Washington

5-0, 40 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Fairfield, 68-20
This week: vs. Burlington
 
6.

Davenport Assumption

5-0, 23 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 35-0
This week: vs. Clinton (Thursday)
 
7.

Grinnell

4-1, 13 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Benton Community, 34-6
This week: vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier
 
7.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

4-1, 13 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Storm Lake, 63-21
This week: at Sioux City Heelan
 
9.

Webster City

5-0, 12 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Mason City, 42-7
This week: at Gilbert
 
10.

Decorah

5-0, 11 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Charles City, 49-0
This week: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
 

 

Dropped out: North Scott (10)

Others receiving votes: North Scott 8, Western Dubuque 8, West Delaware 6, Pella 4, Spencer 1

 

Class 2A

1.

Monroe PCM

5-0, 57 points (4 No. 1 votes)

Last week: No. 1 | Beat Centerville, 69-0
This week: vs. Albia
 
2.

Williamsburg

5-0, 52 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mid-Prairie, 24-8
This week: at Eddyville EBF
 
3.

West Lyon

5-0, 50 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Sheldon, 35-0
This week: at Sioux Center
 
4.

Central Lyon-GLR

5-0, 42 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 6 Sioux Center, 42-0
This week: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
 
5.

Waukon

3-1, 36 points
Last week: No. 5 | Idle
This week: vs. Crestwood
 
6.

Mount Vernon

5-0, 28 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Union Community, 36-0
This week: at No. 8 Solon
 
7.

Monticello

4-0, 13 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Tipton, 37-8
This week: at No. 10 Camanche
 
8.

Solon

3-2, 9 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 28-6
This week: vs. No. 6 Mount Vernon
 
8.

West Marshall

4-1, 9 points

Last week: NR | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 46-6
This week: vs. Clear Lake
 
10.

Camanche

4-1, 7 points
Last week: NR | Beat West Liberty, 20-0
This week: vs. No. 7 Monticello
 
10.

Estherville Lincoln Central

4-1, 7 points
Last week: NR | Beat Garner GHV, 25-14
This week: at Algona
 
10.

Spirit Lake

3-2, 7 points
Last week: NR | Beat Okoboji, 54-0
This week: vs. Cherokee
 

 

Dropped out: Sioux Center (6), Des Moines Christian (10)

Others receiving votes: Atlantic 4, Sioux Center 3, Unity Christian 3, Des Moines Christian 2

 

Class 1A

1.

Ida Grove OABCIG

5-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 63-14
This week: at No. 2 Underwood
 
2.

Underwood

5-0, 51 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat East Sac County, 50-7
This week: vs. No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG
 
3.

Van Meter

5-0, 48 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Guthrie Center ACGC, 46-12
This week: at Carroll Kuemper
 
4.

Sigourney-Keota

5-0, 43 points

Last week: No. 5 | Beat Pekin, 49-0
This week: vs. Mediapolis
 
5.

South Hamilton

5-0, 31 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Hudson, 40-8
This week: at East Marshall
 
6.

Emmetsburg

4-0, 26 points
Last week: No. 7 | Idle
This week: vs. No. 10 West Sioux
 
7.

Southeast Valley

5-0, 25 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 2 South Central Calhoun, 32-23
This week: vs. Clarion CGD
 
8.

Pleasantville

5-0, 15 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Colfax-Mingo, 46-6
This week: vs. Pella Christian
 
8.

South Central Calhoun

4-1, 15 points
Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 8 Southeast Valley, 32-23
This week: No game scheduled
 
10.

West Sioux

4-1, 13 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Elk Point-Jefferson (S.D.), 38-0
This week: at No. 6 Emmetsburg
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 2, Interstate 35 1

 

Class A

1.

Grundy Center

5-0, 56 points (2 No. 1 votes)

Last week: No. 1 | Beat Conrad BCLUW, 51-0
This week: at North Tama
 
2.

Iowa City Regina

4-1, 55 points (3 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 10 Lisbon, 56-26
This week: at Columbus Community
 
3.

Saint Ansgar

5-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 3 | Beat North Butler, 28-0
This week: at Mason City Newman
 
4.

South Winneshiek

5-0, 43 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat No. 4 Wapsie Valley, 26-14
This week: at No. 7 MFL MarMac
 
5.

Edgewood-Colesburg

5-0, 34 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat North Linn, 42-28
This week: vs. Bellevue
 
6.

Wapsie Valley

4-1, 27 points
Last week: No. 4 | Lost to No. 5 South Winneshiek, 26-14
This week: vs. Postville
 
7.

MFL MarMac

4-1, 23 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Starmont, 40-14
This week: vs. No. 4 South Winneshiek
 
8.

Logan-Magnolia

4-1, 20 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Woodbury Central, 26-21
This week: vs. West Monona
 
9.

West Hancock

4-1, 16 points

Last week: No. 9 | Beat Alta-Aurelia, 54-26
This week: vs. North Union
 
10.

West Fork

3-1, 3 points
Last week: NR | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 48-8
This week: at Lake Mills
 

 

Dropped out: Lisbon (10)

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs St. Albert 2, Woodbury Central 2

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

3-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Springville, 78-34
This week: at No. 6 Easton Valley
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

4-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Ruthven GTRA, 45-0
This week: at No. 8 Newell-Fonda
 
3.

Audubon

5-0, 41 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 80-7
This week: at No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard
 
4.

Anita CAM

5-0, 40 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Lenox, 54-38
This week: vs. No. 5 Fremont-Mills
 
5.

Fremont-Mills

3-0, 33 points
Last week: No. 5 | Idle
This week: at No. 4 Anita CAM
 
6.

Easton Valley

5-0, 26 points

Last week: No. 6 | Beat Midland, 55-6
This week: vs. No. 1 Don Bosco
 
7.

Montezuma

5-0, 21 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Moravia, 71-7
This week: at WACO
 
8.

Newell-Fonda

5-0, 20 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 32-22
This week: vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's
 
9.

Coon Rapids-Bayard

5-0, 13 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Woodbine, 55-12
This week: vs. No. 3 Audubon
 
10.

Janesville

4-1, 11 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Tripoli, 54-18
This week: vs. Turkey Valley
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Martensdale-St. Marys 4

