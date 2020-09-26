3A No. 6 Davenport Assumption blanks Cedar Rapids Washington, 35-0

CEDAR RAPIDS — No surprises, no tricks and no stopping Davenport Assumption’s run attack.

Cedar Rapids Washington knew what to expect, but the Knights still ran roughshod.

Class 3A sixth-ranked Assumption amassed 359 rushing yards, including Dayne Hodge’s 187 and 113 from Logan Ehrecke, and dropped the Warriors, 35-0, Saturday afternoon at Kingston Stadium.

“They were who we thought they were,” Washington Coach Maurice Blue said. “They were going to come off the ball. They were going to smack us. They didn’t really give us anything we didn’t prepare for. We just didn’t execute at a high enough level to be able to win.”

The Knights (5-0) lived on the Warriors’ side of the field in the first half, beginning four of their five drives inside their 47. Hodge capped Assumption’s first series with the first of his two touchdown runs — a 3-yarder.

Washington managed to force two straight turnovers-on-downs at its 10-yard line, but that was as good as it got. Ehrecke helped march the Knights 47 yards, carrying the ball seven times for all but 4 yards of the eight-play drive, including a 1-yard scoring plunge.

A late score after a gutsy fourth-down call propelled Assumption to 21-0 halftime advantage. The Knights opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 34. They converted to extend the drive. Three plays later, Hodge busted loose for a 43-yard score with 1:32 left before the break.

“The score right before half was a big one,” Assumption Coach Wade King said. “It kept the momentum on our end going into halftime.”

Ehrecke added a 2-yard TD run on the opening drive of the third, which was aided by a 72-yard gain by Hodge. John Argo’s 1-yard TD triggered the running clock for the final 7:51.

“It was a real workmanlike effort,” King said. “It wasn’t very flashy or pretty. We knew it was going to be a little bit of a process. We were going to have to chip away at it all day. The kids did a pretty good job.”

The Warriors (3-2) were bit by the injury bug. This time, it was starting quarterback Henry Clymer in the third. He advanced Washington into Assumption territory, breaking free for a 21-yard first-down run. Clymer remained on the ground for an extended time as medical staff and coaches tended to him.

He was eventually helped to his feet with his right arm already in a sling. Blue is uncertain on the severity of the injury.

“When he was there, a lot of kids were yelling and crying,” Blue said. “He was cool as a cucumber.

“He’s tough. That’s a big loss. He had just made a heck of a play.”

Clymer finished with 84 yards passing and 50 rushing. Jabari Dobbs added 50 on the ground. Washington has been outscored 66-0 in the last two weeks and hasn’t scored in the last 10 quarters. Now, the Warriors host Cedar Falls (2-2) Thursday.

“We have to do a better job coaching,” Blue said. “We have to do a better job playing. It is a joint effort, right now.

“We’ll get it fixed. We’re going to have to plug in place some guys. Get that figured on a short week.”

