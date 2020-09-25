Prep Football

No. 6 Ed-Co rallies from 22-0 deficit to defeat North Linn

Vikings stay undefeated with 42-28 victory

North Linn's Cade Haughenbury (left) is tackled by Ed-Co's Jake Jones (63) in the second quarter at a high school footba
North Linn's Cade Haughenbury (left) is tackled by Ed-Co's Jake Jones (63) in the second quarter at a high school football game with Edgewood-Colesburg at North Linn in Coggon on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
By Ryan Pleggenkuhle, correspondent

TROY MILLS — The first half wasn’t pretty.

But No. 6 Edgewood-Colesburg, led by Parker Rochford’s five passing touchdowns, rallied back from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat North Linn, 42-28, Friday night at Lynx Field.

After managing just two first downs, 36 yards of total offense and seven points in the first half, the Vikings exploded for 35 second-half points. The Vikings were plagued by penalties, committing 12 for 120 yards, but were able to overcome them with an explosive passing attack.

Rochford completed 14 of 26 for 252 yards.

Edgewoord-Colesburg’s defense initiated the second half spark, sacking North Linn quarterback Austin Hilmer and forcing a turnover on downs deep in Viking territory. Four plays later, Rochford found Keegan Hansel open on a seam route for a 44-yard TD connection as the Vikings cut the lead to 22-14.

Hilmer answered back, however, finding Cade Haughenbury open on a post route for a 49-yard TD connection to extend North Linn’s lead to 28-14.

Hilmer completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 97 yards and a TD. Hilmer also rushed for two TDs.

The Vikings answered right back, driving down the field 65 yards on six plays and Rochford found Jack Wiskus for Wiskus’ second score of the game, this time from 18 yards out, to make it 28-21.

Edgewood-Colesburg’s special teams then stepped up, blocking a punt with 1:35 left in the third quarter. Rochford then found Xavier Reeves open for a 25-yard TD on the next play, tying the game.

With 8:32 left, the Vikings took their first lead of the game as Cameron Kirby punched it in from 6 yards out.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ed-Co’s defense then held tough on a crucial fourth-and-3 with North Linn driving with 6:46 to go. Then Rochford sealed the victory with his fifth TD pass, a 17-yard strike pass to Hanzel to extend the lead to 14 points.

By Ryan Pleggenkuhle, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Theo Kolie totals 300 yards as No. 2 Iowa City Regina beats No. 10 Lisbon in Class A showdown

Photos: Lisbon vs. Iowa City Regina, Iowa high school football Week 5

'Gritty' Williamsburg football team still unbeaten after win over Mid-Prairie

Cedar Rapids Kennedy returns to football field, loses to Dubuque Hempstead

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Reynolds orders another week of bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

Hawkeye female swimmers, divers file Title IX complaint after University of Iowa cuts sport

What's next for Duane Arnold nuclear plant?

Iowa sorority sister on college life amid coronavirus: 'Kind of disappointing'

Former Cedar Rapids schools custodian convicted of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.