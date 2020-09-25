No. 6 Ed-Co rallies from 22-0 deficit to defeat North Linn

TROY MILLS — The first half wasn’t pretty.

But No. 6 Edgewood-Colesburg, led by Parker Rochford’s five passing touchdowns, rallied back from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat North Linn, 42-28, Friday night at Lynx Field.

After managing just two first downs, 36 yards of total offense and seven points in the first half, the Vikings exploded for 35 second-half points. The Vikings were plagued by penalties, committing 12 for 120 yards, but were able to overcome them with an explosive passing attack.

Rochford completed 14 of 26 for 252 yards.

Edgewoord-Colesburg’s defense initiated the second half spark, sacking North Linn quarterback Austin Hilmer and forcing a turnover on downs deep in Viking territory. Four plays later, Rochford found Keegan Hansel open on a seam route for a 44-yard TD connection as the Vikings cut the lead to 22-14.

Hilmer answered back, however, finding Cade Haughenbury open on a post route for a 49-yard TD connection to extend North Linn’s lead to 28-14.

Hilmer completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 97 yards and a TD. Hilmer also rushed for two TDs.

The Vikings answered right back, driving down the field 65 yards on six plays and Rochford found Jack Wiskus for Wiskus’ second score of the game, this time from 18 yards out, to make it 28-21.

Edgewood-Colesburg’s special teams then stepped up, blocking a punt with 1:35 left in the third quarter. Rochford then found Xavier Reeves open for a 25-yard TD on the next play, tying the game.

With 8:32 left, the Vikings took their first lead of the game as Cameron Kirby punched it in from 6 yards out.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ed-Co’s defense then held tough on a crucial fourth-and-3 with North Linn driving with 6:46 to go. Then Rochford sealed the victory with his fifth TD pass, a 17-yard strike pass to Hanzel to extend the lead to 14 points.