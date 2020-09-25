Theo Kolie totals 300 yards as No. 2 Iowa City Regina beats No. 10 Lisbon in Class A showdown

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Regina football coach Marv Cook described Theo Kolie as the total package.

He has witnessed the senior running back make strides, starting at the end of last year. Kolie’s progress led to some extremely big gains and proof that the Regals have another big weapon to complement passing tandem Ashton Cook and Alex Wick.

“He’s been there all season,” Cook said of Kolie. “All last season he was coming on. Every single day he gets better and better.”

Kolie contributed to second-ranked Regina’s offensive outburst Friday night, scoring four touchdowns and amassing 300 total yards in a 56-26 victory over No. 10 Lisbon in a Class A District 6 football game at Regina.

The Regals (4-1, 3-0) own a stranglehold on the district title with two weeks of the regular season remaining.

“A great win against a great football team,” Cook said. “I really feel like they were tough and physical. They made us better.

“I’m glad we were able to come out on top. Thank goodness we were able to make enough plays offensively.”

Kolie provided some big plays on the ground and out of the backfield as a receiver. He rushed for 205 yards on 15 carries and hauled in four catches for 95 yards against a team that had allowed just 8.5 points per game.

“I will do it all,” Kolie said. “At the end of the day, we have a lot of great players. They really open up the offense for us.”

Kolie added, “To be honest, I didn’t think I would be this productive.”

He often used great vision for huge gains, especially on his TD runs of 31 and 39 yards early in the third that helped Regina pull away with a 35-12 lead. It also helped in a 72-yard reception before his final score — a 15-yarder in the fourth.

“My line did a great job,” Kolie said. “They just washed the defense down and I just cut off them. My receivers did a nice job of blocking and helping me get to the edge and score. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The Regals didn’t trail after Kolie’s 7-yard score in the second quarter gave them a 14-12 lead in the middle of an explosion that saw the teams combine for 27 points in less than three minutes to start the second quarter.

Cook put Regina on the board with a 10-yard TD run with 11:55 to go before halftime. He added a 7-yard TD pass to Sam Aitchison just 2:50 later. Cook finished with 217 yards passing and three scores.

Lisbon limited Wick to two receptions for 8 yards in the first half, but Wick and Cook connected twice for TD strikes of 32 and 8 yards.

Lisbon’s opening drive produced the first points of the game. The Lions’ run-heavy attack advanced the ball, calling a pass back to the quarterback for a first down. They still faced a fourth down from Regina’s 43 when Cole Clark took a screen pass from Cohen Kamaus and rumbled for a touchdown, running through a couple defenders to break free. Lisbon missed the extra point for a 6-0 lead.

Devyn Decious was a special teams dynamo for Lisbon. He returned two kickoff returns for scores. The first was an 89-yarder that put Lisbon up 12-7 in the second quarter. The second was an 87-yarder in the fourth.

“It was all the blockers in front of me,” Decious said. “It’s a team effort.”

Jamien Moore rushed for 155 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown to cap the scoring for Lisbon (3-2, 1-1).

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com