Iowa high school football Week 5: Who the ranked teams face

Jake Coon of Mount Vernon delivers the ball he caught as an interception to his coach as teammate Elijah Exley-Schuman c
Jake Coon of Mount Vernon delivers the ball he caught as an interception to his coach as teammate Elijah Exley-Schuman cheers him on during the second half of play at Mount Vernon on Friday, September 18, 2020. The Mustangs beat the Vikings 21-13. (Justin Torner/Freelance for the Gazette)
Undefeated matchups take place in the five classes of Iowa high school football Friday night, while Class 4A features a pair of top-10 battles in Class 4A.

Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll face.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Southeast Polk (4-0) is idle

No. 2 Urbandale (4-0) vs. Fort Dodge (2-2)

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (3-1) is idle

No. 4 Ankeny (3-1) at No. 9 West Des Moines Valley (1-2)

No. 5 Johnston (3-1) at No. 7 Waukee (2-2)

No. 6 Iowa City West (2-0) is idle

No. 7 Waukee (2-2) vs. No. 5 Johnston (3-1)

No. 8 Pleasant Valley (4-0) at Bettendorf (2-1)

No. 9 West Des Moines Valley (1-2) vs. No. 4 Ankeny (3-1)

No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead (3-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-1)

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0) vs. Norwalk (1-3)

No. 2 Harlan (4-0) at Carroll (2-2)

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) at Oskaloosa (1-3)

No. 4 Lewis Central (4-0) at Glenwood (3-1)

No. 5 Washington (4-0) vs. Fairfield (1-3)

No. 6 Davenport Assumption (4-0) at Cedar Rapids Washington (3-1) (Saturday)

No. 7 Grinnell (3-1) vs. Benton Community (2-2) (at Vinton-Shellsburg)

No. 8 Decorah (4-0) at Charles City (0-2)

No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) at Storm Lake (1-3)

No. 10 North Scott (2-1) is idle

No. 10 Webster City (4-0) vs. Mason City (2-0)

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Monroe PCM (4-0) vs. Centerville (2-2)

No. 2 Williamsburg (4-0) vs. Mid-Prairie (2-1)

No. 3 West Lyon (4-0) at Sheldon (1-3)

No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR (4-0) vs. No. 6 Sioux Center (4-0)

No. 5 Waukon (3-1) is idle

No. 6 Sioux Center (4-0) at No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR (4-0)

No. 7 Mount Vernon (4-0) vs. Union Community (0-4)

No. 8 Monticello (3-0) vs. Tipton (1-2)

No. 9 Solon (2-2) vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (1-3)

No. 10 Des Moines Christian (2-0) vs. Atlantic (3-1)

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (4-0) at Mapleton MVAOCOU (0-4)

No. 2 South Central Calhoun (4-0) vs. No. 8 Southeast Valley (4-0)

No. 3 Underwood (4-0) vs. East Sac County (0-4)

No. 4 Van Meter (4-0) vs. Guthrie Center ACGC (2-2)

No. 5 Sigourney-Keota (4-0) at Pekin (1-1)

No. 6 South Hamilton (4-0) at Hudson (2-2)

No. 7 Emmetsburg (4-0) is idle

No. 8 Southeast Valley (4-0) at No. 2 South Central Calhoun (4-0)

No. 9 Pleasantville (4-0) at Colfax-Mingo (0-4)

No. 9 West Sioux (3-1) at Elk Point-Jefferson (S.D.) (2-2) (Saturday)

 

CLASS A

No. 1 Grundy Center (4-0) vs. Conrad BCLUW (1-3)

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (3-1) vs. No. 10 Lisbon (3-1)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (4-0) at North Butler (2-2)

No. 4 Wapsie Valley (4-0) vs. No. 5 South Winneshiek (4-0)

No. 5 South Winneshiek (4-0) at No. 4 Wapsie Valley (4-0)

No. 6 Edgewood-Colesburg (4-0) at North Linn (2-2)

No. 7 MFL MarMac (3-1) vs. Starmont (1-3)

No. 8 Logan-Magnolia (3-1) vs. Woodbury Central (3-1)

No. 9 West Hancock (3-1) at Alta-Aurelia (2-2)

No. 10 Lisbon (3-1) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (3-1)

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (2-0) vs. Springville (3-1)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0) vs. Ruthven GTRA (1-2)

No. 3 Audubon (4-0) vs. Glidden-Ralston (2-2)

No. 4 Anita CAM (4-0) at Lenox (4-0)

No. 5 Fremont-Mills (3-0) is idle

No. 6 Easton Valley (4-0) vs. Midland (2-1)

No. 7 Montezuma (4-0) vs. Moravia (0-4)

No. 7 Newell-Fonda (4-0) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (2-2)

No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0) at Woodbine (4-0)

No. 10 Janesville (3-1) at Tripoli (4-0)

