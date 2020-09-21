Iowa high school football rankings: Minimal shuffling at the top this week

With one exception, the top five in each class is identical to last week in the Gazette/KGYM football poll.

That exception is Waukee, which dropped from fourth to seventh in Class 4A after a 37-34 loss last week to West Des Moines Dowling.

Other than that, everything else is status quo in the upper reaches of each class. Southeast Polk (Class 4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Monroe PCM (2A), Ida Grove OABCIG (1A), Grundy Center (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) remain the No. 1 teams.

Dallas Center-Grimes and Don Bosco were idle last week. It was Don Bosco’s second straight week off.

Southeast Polk remained a unanimous No. 1 in 4A after handling West Des Moines Valley, 34-7. Urbandale and Dowling stayed second and third, with Ankeny moving up a spot to fourth and Johnston climbing three rungs to fifth.

Johnston is at Waukee in this week’s Central Iowa showdown while Ankeny is at No. 9 Valley.

DCG maintained five 3A first-place votes. The next four teams — Harlan, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Lewis Central and Washington (Iowa) — are separated by just five poll points. The Saints received one first-place vote.

In 2A, PCM owns a 57-53 advantage on No. 2 Williamsburg. West Lyon, Central Lyon-GLR and Waukon round out the top five. No. 6 Sioux Central visits CL-GLR in a District 1 showdown Friday.

OABCIG is still a unanimous No. 1 in 1A, with South Central Calhoun (48 poll points) edging Underwood (47) and Van Meter (46) for the second slot. Sigourney-Keota is fifth.

Iowa City Regina received three of the six first-place votes in Class A, but Grundy Center (two first-place votes) owns a 56-54 advantage in points. Saint Ansgar earned top billing on one ballot and is third, followed by Wapsie Valley and South Winneshiek, who collide this week at Fairbank.

Don Bosco is expected to return to action this week at home against Springville. Remsen St. Mary’s is slotted No. 2 behind the Dons, then it’s Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills.

Class 4A

1. Southeast Polk 4-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 5 West Des Moines Valley, 34-7

This week: No game scheduled 2. Urbandale 4-0, 51 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Indianola, 28-27

This week: vs. Fort Dodge 3. West Des Moines Dowling 3-1, 46 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 4 Waukee, 37-34

This week: No game scheduled 4. Ankeny 3-1, 37 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 68-0

This week: at No. 9 West Des Moines Valley 5. Johnston 3-1, 22 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Ankeny Centennial, 14-7

This week: at No. 7 Waukee 6. Iowa City West 2-0, 26 points Last week: No. 7 | Idle

This week: No game scheduled 7. Waukee 2-2, 27 points Last week: No. 4 | Lost to No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling, 37-34

This week: vs. No. 5 Johnston 8. Pleasant Valley 4-0, 7 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Davenport Central, 31-7

This week: at Bettendorf 9. West Des Moines Valley 1-2, 13 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 1 Southeast Polk, 34-7

This week: vs. No. 4 Ankeny 10. Dubuque Hempstead 3-1, 12 points Last week: NR | Beat Cedar Falls, 20-13

This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Washington (9)

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Washington 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Dubuque Senior 1

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0, 58 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Idle

This week: vs. Norwalk 2. Harlan 4-0, 46 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Denison-Schleswig, 35-0

This week: at Carroll 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat Newton, 45-20

This week: at Oskaloosa 4. Lewis Central 4-0, 42 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Carroll, 35-13

This week: at Glenwood 5. Washington 4-0, 41 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Mount Pleasant, 41-27

This week: vs. Fairfield 6. Davenport Assumption 4-0, 20 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Dewitt Central, 31-6

This week: at Cedar Rapids Washington (Saturday) 7. Grinnell 3-1, 15 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Oskaloosa, 80-32

This week: vs. Benton Community (at Vinton-Shellsburg) 8. Decorah 4-0, 12 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Waterloo East, 45-8

This week: at Charles City 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1, 12 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Le Mars, 35-12

This week: at Storm Lake 10. North Scott 2-1, 11 points Last week: No. 9 | Idle

This week: No game scheduled 10. Webster City 4-0, 11 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Humboldt, 21-14

This week: vs. Mason City

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Western Dubuque 7, West Delaware 6, Pella 4

Class 2A

1. Monroe PCM 4-0, 57 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Saydel, 68-0

This week: vs. Centerville 2. Williamsburg 4-0, 53 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat West Burlington/Notre Dame, 34-14

This week: vs. Mid-Prairie 3. West Lyon 4-0, 49 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 9 Unity Christian, 48-27

This week: at Sheldon 4. Central Lyon-GLR 4-0, 38 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Sheldon, 50-14

This week: at Independence 6. Sioux Center 4-0, 33 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 27-0

This week: at Independence 6. Sioux Center 4-0, 33 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 27-0

This week: at No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR 7. Mount Vernon 4-0, 19 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 21-13

This week: vs. Union Community 8. Monticello 3-0, 11 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Maquoketa, 28-21

This week: vs. Tipton 9. Solon 2-2, 9 points Last week: NR | Beat South Tama, 42-7

This week: vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 10. Des Moines Christian 2-0, 10 points Last week: No. 9 | Idle

This week: vs. Atlantic

Dropped out: Estherville Lincoln Central (7), Unity Christian (9)

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 5, Camanche 4, Estherville Lincoln Central 4, Unity Christian 3, West Marshall 3

Class 1A

1. Ida Grove OABCIG 4-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat East Sac County, 55-7

This week: at Mapleton MVAOCOU 2. South Central Calhoun 4-0, 48 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Pocahontas Area, 40-7

This week: vs. No. 8 Southeast Valley 3. Underwood 4-0, 47 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Treynor, 42-0

This week: vs. East Sac County 4. Van Meter 4-0, 46 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat West Central Valley, 48-6

This week: vs. Guthrie Center ACGC 5. Sigourney-Keota 4-0, 37 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Van Buren County, 48-13

This week: at Pekin 6. South Hamilton 4-0, 26 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat South Hardin, 28-6

This week: at Hudson 7. Emmetsburg 4-0, 23 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Sioux Central, 27-0

This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan 8. Southeast Valley 4-0, 14 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Eagle Grove, 60-0

This week: at No. 2 South Central Calhoun 9. Pleasantville 4-0, 12 points Last week: NR | Beat Central Decatur, 48-6

This week: at Colfax-Mingo 9. West Sioux 3-1, 12 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Western Christian, 38-31

This week: at Hinton

Dropped out: Woodward-Granger (8), Interstate 35 (9)

Others receiving votes: Interstate 35 3, Durant 1, Waterloo Columbus 1

Class A

1. Grundy Center 4-0, 56 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Lynnville-Sully, 65-14

This week: vs. Conrad BCLUW 2. Iowa City Regina 3-1, 54 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Wapello, 43-16

This week: vs. No. 10 Lisbon 3. Saint Ansgar 4-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat West Fork, 54-21

This week: at North Butler 4. Wapsie Valley 4-0, 40 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Starmont, 28-8

This week: vs. No. 5 South Winneshiek 5. South Winneshiek 4-0, 38 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Postville, 55-0

This week: at No. 4 Wapsie Valley 6. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-0, 30 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat East Buchanan, 26-14

This week: at North Linn 7. MFL MarMac 3-1, 23 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 32-14

This week: vs. Starmont 8. Logan-Magnolia 3-1, 14 points Last week: No. 7 | Lost to Oakland-Craig (Neb.), 38-0

This week: vs. Woodbury Central 9. West Hancock 3-1, 11 points Last week: NR | Beat Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 55-14

This week: at Alta-Aurelia 10. Lisbon 3-1, 9 points Last week: No. 8 | Lost to West Liberty, 14-12

This week: at No. 2 Iowa City Regina

Dropped out: Southwest Valley (10)

Others receiving votes: Woodbury Central 7

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 2-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Idle

This week: vs. Springville 2. Remsen St. Mary's 3-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat West Bend-Mallard, 56-6

This week: vs. Ruthven GTRA 3. Audubon 4-0, 43 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Boyer Valley, 80-0

This week: vs. Glidden-Ralston 4. Anita CAM 4-0, 41 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat East Mills, 42-24

This week: at Lenox 5. Fremont-Mills 3-0, 34 points Last week: No. 5 | Idle

This week: No game scheduled 6. Easton Valley 4-0, 24 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 7 Springville, 65-48

This week: vs. Midland 7. Montezuma 4-0, 20 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat English Valleys, 49-12

This week: vs. Moravia 7. Newell-Fonda 4-0, 20 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Ackley AGWSR, 41-6

This week: vs. Kingsley-Pierson 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0, 11 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat West Harrison, 44-8

This week: at Woodbine 10. Janesville 3-1, 9 points Last week: NR | Beat Clarksville, 62-6

This week: at Tripoli

Dropped out: Springville (7)

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Tripoli 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 3