Iowa girls' state basketball: Watch live stream, Wednesday's schedule, scores

The quarterfinal round wraps up Wednesday at the 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament with six more games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Follow along here for the latest scores and coverage, as well as a live stream of every game from the IGHSAU.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

Wednesday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 12 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 8 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 7 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Bellevue Marquette (23-1) vs. Le Mars Gehlen (15-9), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.