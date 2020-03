Photos: Jesup vs. Dike-New Hartford, Iowa Class 3A girls' state basketball quarterfinals

Dike-New Hartford defeated Jesup, 56-43, during their Class 3A quarterfinal game at the IGHSAU girls’ high school state basketball tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, March 2, 2020. Dike-New Hartford advances to the semifinal round at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.