Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Thursday's live stream, schedule, scores

It’s time for the semifinals at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament. Championship matchups will be determined Thursday in Classes 5A, 3A and 4A.

This page will be updated with the latest scores, stats and coverage.

State tournament coverage

» Previewing Thursday's area state tournament games

» Wednesday's state tournament scores, stats and more

» Updated state tournament pairings and schedule

» A centennial celebration for the girls' state basketball tournament

» Timeline: 100 years of the girls' state basketball tournament

Thursday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Johnston (22-2) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (18-5), 10 a.m.

No. 11 West Des Moines Dowling (17-7) vs. No. 3 Southeast Polk (20-3), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 North Polk (22-2) vs. No. 9 Waukon (19-3), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Des Moines Christian (23-2) vs. No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (22-2), 3:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Marion (22-1) vs. No. 4 Mason City (16-8), 5 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (20-3) vs. No. 6 Sioux City Heelan (19-5), 6:45 p.m.