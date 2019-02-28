Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Thursday's live stream, schedule, scores

09:00AM | Thu, February 28, 2019

09:03PM | Wed, February 27, 2019

Montezuma survives Shateah Wetering's early foul trouble in girls' state basketb ...

08:03PM | Wed, February 27, 2019

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Thursday's area games

04:34PM | Wed, February 27, 2019

Newell-Fonda emphatically ends Springville's girls' state basketball title reign ...

03:18PM | Wed, February 27, 2019

Iowa women's basketball fans, get ready for a Meyer reunion

02:02PM | Wed, February 27, 2019

Treynor pulls away late to beat North Linn in girls' state basketball quarterfin ...
Marion's Riley Wright puts up a shot over Cedar Rapids Xavier's Emily Jasper during a state quarterfinal game Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Marion's Riley Wright puts up a shot over Cedar Rapids Xavier's Emily Jasper during a state quarterfinal game Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

It’s time for the semifinals at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament. Championship matchups will be determined Thursday in Classes 5A, 3A and 4A.

This page will be updated with the latest scores, stats and coverage.

State tournament coverage

» Previewing Thursday's area state tournament games

» Wednesday's state tournament scores, stats and more

» Updated state tournament pairings and schedule

» A centennial celebration for the girls' state basketball tournament

» Timeline: 100 years of the girls' state basketball tournament

 

Thursday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Johnston (22-2) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (18-5), 10 a.m.

No. 11 West Des Moines Dowling (17-7) vs. No. 3 Southeast Polk (20-3), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 North Polk (22-2) vs. No. 9 Waukon (19-3), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Des Moines Christian (23-2) vs. No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (22-2), 3:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Marion (22-1) vs. No. 4 Mason City (16-8), 5 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (20-3) vs. No. 6 Sioux City Heelan (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

