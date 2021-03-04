Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Thursday's schedule, score updates

It’s time for the semifinals in the 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament. Championship matchups will be set in the larger three classes by the end of Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.
Thursday’s girls’ state basketball schedule
CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Waukee (11-1) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (16-2), 10 a.m. [Watch live]
No. 2 Johnston (17-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (14-3), Noon [Watch live]
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Cherokee (23-0) vs. No. 4 West Lyon (23-1), 2 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 2 Clear Lake (19-1) vs. No. 3 Unity Christian (23-2), 4 p.m. [Watch live]
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Glenwood (20-3) vs. No. 6 North Scott (16-2), 6 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 2 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (21-2), 8 p.m. [Watch live]