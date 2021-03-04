Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Thursday's schedule, score updates

Iowa City West's Meena Tate (12) shoots a free throw in the final moments of the second half in their class 5A quarterfi
Iowa City West's Meena Tate (12) shoots a free throw in the final moments of the second half in their class 5A quarterfinal game with Waterloo West at the IGHSAU State Basketball Tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, March 1, 2021. Iowa City West won the game, 65-63. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
It’s time for the semifinals in the 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament. Championship matchups will be set in the larger three classes by the end of Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

» Preview: A closer look at Thursday’s games

» Wednesday: Scores, stats, live game replays and more

» Brackets: Updated pairings, schedule and scores

 

Watch girls’ state basketball live

 

Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

 

Thursday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (11-1) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (16-2), 10 a.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Johnston (17-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (14-3), Noon [Watch live]

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Cherokee (23-0) vs. No. 4 West Lyon (23-1), 2 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Clear Lake (19-1) vs. No. 3 Unity Christian (23-2), 4 p.m. [Watch live]

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Glenwood (20-3) vs. No. 6 North Scott (16-2), 6 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (21-2), 8 p.m. [Watch live]

 

Live updates

