Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Thursday's schedule, score updates

It’s time for the semifinals in the 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament. Championship matchups will be set in the larger three classes by the end of Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

» Preview: A closer look at Thursday’s games

» Wednesday: Scores, stats, live game replays and more

» Brackets: Updated pairings, schedule and scores

Watch girls’ state basketball live

Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

Thursday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (11-1) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (16-2), 10 a.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Johnston (17-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (14-3), Noon [Watch live]

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Cherokee (23-0) vs. No. 4 West Lyon (23-1), 2 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Clear Lake (19-1) vs. No. 3 Unity Christian (23-2), 4 p.m. [Watch live]

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Glenwood (20-3) vs. No. 6 North Scott (16-2), 6 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (21-2), 8 p.m. [Watch live]

Live updates