Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Brackets, schedule for all 5 classes

Forty teams around the state have qualified for the 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament, which tips off Monday and runs through next Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Defending state champions Johnston (5A), North Scott (4A), North Linn (2A) and Newell-Fonda (1A) are back, but none are top-ranked this year. Class 3A is guaranteed a new champion after Sioux City Heelan’s loss to West Lyon in the regional finals.

Here are the brackets and schedule via the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals — Monday, March 1

No. 1 Waukee (10-1) vs. No. 9 West Des Moines Dowling (11-6), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Southeast Polk (15-3) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (15-2), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Johnston (16-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (17-3), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Waterloo West (19-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (13-3), 3 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 4

10 a.m.

Noon

Final — Friday, March 5

7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 2

No. 1 Glenwood (19-3) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (13-9), 11 a.m.

No. 4 DeWitt Central (16-2) vs. No. 6 North Scott (15-2), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Ballard (21-1) vs. No. 9 Harlan (17-5), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (15-5), 5 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 4

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Final — Saturday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2

No. 1 Cherokee (22-0) vs. Davenport Assumption (8-11), 5 p.m. Mon.

No. 4 West Lyon (22-1) vs. No. 5 West Burlington (21-1), 7 p.m. Mon.

No. 2 Clear Lake (18-1) vs. No. 14 Waukon (19-4), 9 p.m. Mon.

No. 3 Unity Christian (22-2) vs. No. 8 Roland-Story (17-4), 9 a.m. Tue.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 4

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Final — Saturday, March 6

11 a.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (23-0) vs. Rock Valley (16-9), 7 p.m. Tue.

No. 4 Nodaway Valley (23-0) vs. No. 5 North Linn (21-2), 9 p.m. Tue.

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (23-0) vs. No. 10 Treynor (20-4), 10 a.m. Wed.

No. 3 West Branch (20-1) vs. No. 8 Grundy Center (19-3), Noon Wed.

Semifinals — Friday, March 5

10 a.m.

Noon

Final — Saturday, March 6

4 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 3

No. 1 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 8 Springville (21-4), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Exira-EHK (23-0) vs. No. 5 Marcus MMCRU (21-2), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-1), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (22-1) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-1), 8 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, March 5

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Final — Saturday, March 6

6:30 p.m.