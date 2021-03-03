Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Wednesday's schedule, score updates

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament continues Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the last six quarterfinal games on the schedule.
Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.
Watch girls’ state basketball live
Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network
Wednesday’s girls’ state basketball schedule
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (23-0) vs. No. 10 Treynor (20-4), 10 a.m. [Watch live]
No. 3 West Branch (20-1) vs. No. 8 Grundy Center (19-3), Noon [Watch live]
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 8 Springville (21-4), 2 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 4 Exira-EHK (23-0) vs. No. 5 Marcus MMCRU (21-2), 4 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 2 Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-1), 6 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 3 Saint Ansgar (22-1) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-1), 8 p.m. [Watch live]