Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Wednesday's schedule, score updates

Empty stands are seen as Iowa City West plays Waterloo West in their class 5A quarterfinal game at the IGHSAU State Bask
Empty stands are seen as Iowa City West plays Waterloo West in their class 5A quarterfinal game at the IGHSAU State Basketball Tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, March 1, 2021. Iowa City West won the game, 65-63. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament continues Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the last six quarterfinal games on the schedule.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

» Preview: A closer look at Wednesday’s games

» Predictions: Class-by-class, round-by-round picks

» Feature: Montezuma’s Boulton bombers rank at the top of the state’s 3-point chart

» Tuesday: Scores, stats, live game replays and more

 

Watch girls’ state basketball live

 

Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

 

Wednesday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (23-0) vs. No. 10 Treynor (20-4), 10 a.m. [Watch live]

No. 3 West Branch (20-1) vs. No. 8 Grundy Center (19-3), Noon [Watch live]

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 8 Springville (21-4), 2 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 4 Exira-EHK (23-0) vs. No. 5 Marcus MMCRU (21-2), 4 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-1), 6 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (22-1) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-1), 8 p.m. [Watch live]

 

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Turnovers, missed shots cost North Linn in girls' state basketball quarterfinal loss

Johnston ends Cedar Rapids Kennedy's season with OT win in Class 4A substate final

No. 1 Cedar Falls unbothered by different Cedar Rapids Washington strategy in substate final

Photos: North Linn vs. Nodaway Valley, Iowa Class 2A girls' state basketball tournament quarterfinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Voters pass $31 million bond for Marion Independent for new activities complex, elementary building

Masks and buffers remain rules at most Eastern Iowa casinos

College Community shows off 'crown jewel' of facilities plan

New device gives doctors a clearer view during surgeries at St. Luke's

Iowa lawmakers push ahead on easing gun restrictions

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.