Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Wednesday's schedule, score updates

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament continues Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the last six quarterfinal games on the schedule.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

» Preview: A closer look at Wednesday’s games

» Predictions: Class-by-class, round-by-round picks

» Feature: Montezuma’s Boulton bombers rank at the top of the state’s 3-point chart

» Tuesday: Scores, stats, live game replays and more

Watch girls’ state basketball live

Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

Wednesday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (23-0) vs. No. 10 Treynor (20-4), 10 a.m. [Watch live]

No. 3 West Branch (20-1) vs. No. 8 Grundy Center (19-3), Noon [Watch live]

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 8 Springville (21-4), 2 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 4 Exira-EHK (23-0) vs. No. 5 Marcus MMCRU (21-2), 4 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-1), 6 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (22-1) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-1), 8 p.m. [Watch live]

Live updates