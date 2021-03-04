Drama and friction behind, Taya Young and West Branch set for girls' state basketball semifinals

Prep Basketball

West Branch's Taya Young (24) guards Grundy Center's Lainy Thoren in the Bears' Class 2A quarterfinal win Wednesday.
DES MOINES — Taya Young was willing to give basketball a second chance.

Jarod Tylee was willing to do the same for Young.

Whether it was “drama,” “friction” — both terms were included as reasons — or some kind of misunderstanding, Young was not on the West Branch girls’ basketball team to start her junior season.

“I love this team, and I love this program,” said Young, now a senior. “But there was some drama. Things weren’t working out.”

In hindsight, Tylee — the Bears’ head coach — accepts a good share of the blame.

“Taya wanted to be known as a leader of the team,” Tylee said. “As a coach, I didn’t do what I was supposed to do to put her in that position.”

Young had been a key player for the Bears since her freshman year, when she averaged 8.1 points per game. That rate rose to 9.9 points per game as a sophomore.

But something wasn’t right as her junior season approached.

“I told the coaches what was bothering me, and asked if they were willing to change it,” Young said. “I waited a week, then I decided to step away.”

But she couldn’t stay away.

Young went to Cedar Rapids for the Bears’ season opener, a loss to West Hancock at Rivalry Saturday, and watched from the stands.

“I didn’t know if we were going to get her back,” Tylee said. “I talked to her about a plan going forward. I was going to do what it took to get her back in the program.”

Meanwhile, Young had a revelation.

“I missed basketball,” she said. “I missed it a lot.”

During Young’s sabbatical, Tylee kept the line of communication open. The message: You’re welcome to return.

And finally, after five games, she did. And there’s no arguing, Young’s presence makes the Bears better.

“Her tenacity, her ferocity, that’s what makes her a good player,” Tylee said. “I’ve called her a warrior. She’s a battler.”

Young, who didn’t rejoin the starting lineup until just before the postseason, averaged 8.0 points per game as the Bears went 21-4 and reached the state tournament before losing to Osage.

By all indications, Young’s senior season has been smooth. A 5-foot-7 guard, she has posted career-highs in scoring (at 10.0 points per game, she is one of four Bears scoring in double figures) and rebounds (4.8 per game) while continuing her role as a defensive pest.

Third-ranked West Branch (21-1) faces No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (24-0) in a Class 2A semifinal at noon Friday.

“Making history, getting that first state-tournament win (in a quarterfinal win over Grundy Center), that was our first goal,” Young said. “Now we want more.

“I’m a competitive person. If you give me a challenge, I’m up for it.”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

