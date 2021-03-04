Drama and friction behind, Taya Young and West Branch set for girls' state basketball semifinals

DES MOINES — Taya Young was willing to give basketball a second chance.

Jarod Tylee was willing to do the same for Young.

Whether it was “drama,” “friction” — both terms were included as reasons — or some kind of misunderstanding, Young was not on the West Branch girls’ basketball team to start her junior season.

“I love this team, and I love this program,” said Young, now a senior. “But there was some drama. Things weren’t working out.”

In hindsight, Tylee — the Bears’ head coach — accepts a good share of the blame.

“Taya wanted to be known as a leader of the team,” Tylee said. “As a coach, I didn’t do what I was supposed to do to put her in that position.”

Young had been a key player for the Bears since her freshman year, when she averaged 8.1 points per game. That rate rose to 9.9 points per game as a sophomore.

But something wasn’t right as her junior season approached.

“I told the coaches what was bothering me, and asked if they were willing to change it,” Young said. “I waited a week, then I decided to step away.”

But she couldn’t stay away.

Young went to Cedar Rapids for the Bears’ season opener, a loss to West Hancock at Rivalry Saturday, and watched from the stands.

“I didn’t know if we were going to get her back,” Tylee said. “I talked to her about a plan going forward. I was going to do what it took to get her back in the program.”

Meanwhile, Young had a revelation.

“I missed basketball,” she said. “I missed it a lot.”

During Young’s sabbatical, Tylee kept the line of communication open. The message: You’re welcome to return.

And finally, after five games, she did. And there’s no arguing, Young’s presence makes the Bears better.

“Her tenacity, her ferocity, that’s what makes her a good player,” Tylee said. “I’ve called her a warrior. She’s a battler.”

Young, who didn’t rejoin the starting lineup until just before the postseason, averaged 8.0 points per game as the Bears went 21-4 and reached the state tournament before losing to Osage.

By all indications, Young’s senior season has been smooth. A 5-foot-7 guard, she has posted career-highs in scoring (at 10.0 points per game, she is one of four Bears scoring in double figures) and rebounds (4.8 per game) while continuing her role as a defensive pest.

Third-ranked West Branch (21-1) faces No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (24-0) in a Class 2A semifinal at noon Friday.

“Making history, getting that first state-tournament win (in a quarterfinal win over Grundy Center), that was our first goal,” Young said. “Now we want more.

“I’m a competitive person. If you give me a challenge, I’m up for it.”

