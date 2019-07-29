Iowa state baseball 2019: Monday's 2A quarterfinal schedule, scores, live stream

After a day off, the 2019 Iowa high school baseball tournament is back in full swing Monday at Principal Park in Des Moines with the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Monday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.

Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.

