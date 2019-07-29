Prep Baseball

Iowa state baseball 2019: Monday's 2A quarterfinal schedule, scores, live stream

4 games Monday at Principal Park

North Linn's Austin Hilmer tracks down a ball in the outfield during a state baseball tournament game last summer at Principal Park in Des Moines. (The Gazette)
North Linn's Austin Hilmer tracks down a ball in the outfield during a state baseball tournament game last summer at Principal Park in Des Moines. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

After a day off, the 2019 Iowa high school baseball tournament is back in full swing Monday at Principal Park in Des Moines with the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

State baseball coverage

» Storied North Linn baseball senior class ready for last state tournament

» Alburnett overcomes shaky start for first win at state baseball tournament

» Saturday's Class 1A state baseball scores and stats

» Friday's Class 1A state baseball scores and stats

» Updated state baseball brackets and schedule

 

Monday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.

Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.

 

Follow state baseball live

Watch: IHSSN live stream

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Stats: IHSSA live stats

Follow: @kjpilcher on Twitter

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Baseball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Storied North Linn baseball senior class ready for last state tournament

Alburnett overcomes shaky start for first win at state baseball tournament

Iowans in pro baseball: A.J. Puk, Robert Neustrom get promotions

Iowa state baseball 2019: Saturday's 1A quarterfinal schedule, scores, live stream

An inspiring story: Alburnett plays at state baseball tournament with starter who overcame brain cancer

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Democrats and Republicans can't even agree on the weather, poll shows

Decade later, missing Iowa man mystery solved close to home

Hiawatha library will nearly triple in size with expansion

Linn County deputies now carrying help for the homeless

Fine Lines Decor and Gifts in Coralville aims for 'new-furniture' mix

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.