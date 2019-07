Iowa state baseball 2019: Saturday's 1A quarterfinal schedule, scores, live stream

The 2019 Iowa high school baseball tournament continues Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines with the final two Class 1A quarterfinal games.

Here’s everything you need to know.

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 3 Alburnett (32-5) vs. South Winneshiek (29-9), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Martensdale-St. Marys (34-6) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (26-7), 1:30 p.m.

