Iowa high school state baseball 2019: Updated brackets, schedule

Next stop: Principal Park. The coaches have seeded the field in all four classes and the brackets are set for the 2019 Iowa high school state baseball tournament in Des Moines.

Find the complete pairings and schedule below. And bookmark this post to follow along with updated scores and pairings and complete area coverage as the tournament progresses.

Rankings listed are via the final coaches poll of the regular season.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27

No. 6 Don Bosco (28-4) vs. No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4), 11 a.m. Fri.

No. 1 Mason City Newman (35-3) vs. Pekin (17-8), 1:30 p.m. Fri.

No. 3 Alburnett (32-5) vs. South Winneshiek (29-9), 11 a.m. Sat.

No. 2 Martensdale-St. Marys (34-6) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (26-7), 1:30 p.m. Sat.

Semifinals — Thursday, Aug. 1

11 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, Aug. 3

11 a.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Monday, July 29

No. 2 North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.

Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, Aug. 1

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, Aug. 3

1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, July 30

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. Adel ADM (13-17), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Marion (32-5) vs. Sioux City Heelan (29-10), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 DeWitt Central (36-3) vs. No. 9 Centerville (24-6), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. Boone (20-12), 7 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, Aug. 2

11 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, Aug. 3

4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, July 31

No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. No. 3 Southeast Polk (30-13), 11 a.m.

No. 1 Johnston (34-5) vs. Ankeny (21-17), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. No. 9 Urbandale (28-14), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City West (33-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-11), 7 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, Aug. 2

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, Aug. 3

7 p.m.