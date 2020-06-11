Iowa football allegations: What former players said, when they played, which coaches they named

At least 50 former Iowa football players — most of whom are African American — have made allegations on social media about a culture of racism and bullying in the program.

With strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave and an independent investigation to follow, The Gazette analyzed dozens of social media posts for a comprehensive look at what started it all.

What are the players saying?

The dialogue started Wednesday, June 3, after Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the conversation he had with his current team about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police Department custody on May 25 and the nationwide protests for racial justice that followed.

Ferentz said that, if players were to kneel during the national anthem this season, he would want them to do that as a team. Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels, who played at Iowa from 2015-17, tweeted “If the team collectively decides to kneel, this will bring about a cultural change for both Iowa football and the state of Iowa which I believe is long overdue!!!” Other players agreed.

On Thursday, June 4, Laron Taylor was the first to mention Doyle’s behavior. Jaleel Johnson replied. The conversation picked up again on Friday, June 5, when Faith Ekakite said “change begins with Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff” while quote-tweeting Ferentz’s appearance on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Around nine hours later, Daniels followed with a message that has been retweeted 679 times as of June 11.

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Daniels tweeted. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”

That seemed to encourage more players to come forward with specific stories of racism or other mistreatment or to verify the program’s issues. Here’s a timeline of what was said.

When were the players at Iowa?

Most former Hawkeyes that spoke out were in the program in the mid-2010s. In this chart, you can see how many players on each year’s team have used social media to allege racist behavior or bullying from coaches or confirm the program had problems.

Daniels, for example, is counted in 2015, 2016 and 2017, each year he was with Iowa.

The data does not include former players who have only said they’re supporting their former teammates without mentioning they experienced or witnessed issues.

This doesn’t mean that only players from these teams have stories to share. It’s possible fewer players from other eras use social media. Still, it’s a good look at which years’ teams have members publicly advocating for change.

How successful were the players at Iowa?

The players who voiced concerns are not just disgruntled transfers. While 24 of the players who posted left Iowa before their eligibility expired, 18 earned All-Big Ten honors during their Hawkeye careers and 11 were NFL Draft picks.

Where are the players from?

This map doesn’t look all that different than what a typical recruiting class looks like.

However, only three of the players who spoke out are from the state of Iowa -- Dominique Dafney (West Des Moines) and Jack Kallenberger and Colin Sandeman (Bettendorf). Nine players are from Illinois, including eight from Chicago or the surrounding area.

Clearly, it’s not just players from one part of the country who have relayed their experiences.

Which coaches are named?

Here’s a look at how many times coaches have been specifically named on social media in a negative light.

At least 19 former players have mentioned Doyle or the “weight room” as a problem, many with specific stories of racist behavior or bullying.

Kirk Ferentz was brought up negatively at least seven times, some with memories of mistreatment, others grouping him in with Doyle, who came to Iowa with Ferentz in 1999. But some players who want change, like Ekakitie, Johnson and Jordan Lomax, said they believe Ferentz is part of the solution moving forward.

Scroll down to find all the comments that made up this chart.

Chris Doyle

Strength and conditioning coach, 1999-present. Has been placed on administrative leave.

Laron Taylor: “(Doyle asked) me did I gangbang in the offseason cause I ain’t run track or wrestle.”

Faith Ekakitie: “Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it. However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff.”

Marcel Joly: “I remember when I used to wear my tank tops in the facility, I used to get called in the coaches office because I had too much tattoos and it wasn’t the “Iowa culture” or the “Iowa Way”. BLACK PLAYERS HAVE BEEN TREATED UNFAIRLY FOR FAR TOO LONG!!!! WE DEMAND A CHANGE!!!! Starting with @coach_Doyle !!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Reggie Spearman: “I personally believe Doyle and Kirk from my own experiences aren’t inclusive and understanding of young black athletes.”

Jordan Lomax: “I have much respect for KF and other coaches on the staff as men of great integrity, principles, & morals and I am confident they have the ability be a part of the solution. As my brother @Faith_Joseph already mentioned, ‘the change starts in the weight room.’”

Manny Rugamba: “I was lifting in the weight room and of the lifts we had to do was open and close your hands in a bowl of rice, while walking to the bowl of rice one of my black teammates and close friends just left the rice station and was at the bench rack. After benching there was some rice left back on the bar. Coach Doyle then says ‘wtf is this s--- clean it up.’ The player walks over to clean it up and walks away from Doyle. Doyle then says, ‘why you walking wit all that swagger I’ll put you back on the streets.’ The kid comes from a happy home with both parents.

“A separate incident happened before one of our team lifts. He asked the same player where he was the night before the player says ‘my girl house.’ Coach Doyle then pull his pants halfway down to sag off his but turns his hat backwards puts one hand in his pants and starts to strut while mocking the player saying ‘I was at my giiirrrlllss house.’

“At 18-21 years old. Seeing others be treated like this made you walk around the football facility on egg shells. Unable to be yourself constantly trying to fit the Iowa Culture caused anxiety that could be unbearable at times with your dreams and career on the line.”

Terrance Pryor: “While rehabbing after suffering a season ending injury, I had the following conversation with coach Doyle:

“Doyle: ‘Hey Pryor, you ever think that football isn’t for you?’

“Me: (Confused) ‘Not at all, why do you say that?’

“Doyle: ‘Maybe you should take up Rowing or something you know? Oh wait, Black people don’t like boats in water do they??’

“Me: ‘What??’

“This is one of may racist incidents that black athletes had to deal with during my time there.”

Darian Cooper: “Doyle & I actually got into a physical altercation over my goal playing weight. I wanted to gain weight. Doyle responds by grabbing me by the stomach and making some rude comments. I end up having the push him against the complex to gett off me #iowafootball”

Cedric Boswell: “My freshman year being on the campus, I was completely unaware of life living on my own and knew I was in a foreign environment and only wanted to learn the ropes. I was walking in the weight room one day, following the rest of the team to do our mandatory weigh-ins that we had every weel. There was water available next to the scales that we used and water was suggested for everyone to make sure that we were hydrated.

“I was one of the last guys at the time, still trying to get adjusted to the program, so I was rushed and wanted to catch back up with the team after weigh-ins were over. So I did not completely finish the water bottle that I had drunk and threw it away so I wouldn’t be late. Coach Doyle saw that I had threw away an almost empty water bottle and forced me to dig my hand in the trash can in front of the team. Shortly after, he made a big scene about it as if I was being made an example out of.

“This was a college football weight room, where athletes bleed, sweat, and vomit into those trash cans.”

Jaleel Johnson: “Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian ferentz. Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF isn’t. I respect coach ferentz wholeheartedly. It’s the other in the building. Coach Doyle would go around stepping players fingers as they would warm up before a lift.

“I remember an incident where we were in a winter conditioning workout circuit, which was a pretty brutal workout lol, I had to catch my breath., My good friend miles Taylor yelled out to me ‘KEEP GOING LEEL WE NEED YOU’ ..

“All I heard was Doyle saying ‘NO WE DON’T, WE DON’T NEED HIM’ I was a senior. So that kinda took my confidence away.”

Jameer Outsey: (Quoting Johnson’s first statement above) “Couldn’t have said it better!!”

James Daniels: “I wouldn’t be in the league without Coach Doyle and BF. But Jaleel is right, change needs to start with those two.”

Terrance Harris: “The root to all the issues is Coach Doyle. He will throw out many different derogatory sayings or phrases trying to emulate the black culture. He once said to me that ‘he’d gladly send me back to the ghetto’ this type of content was normal from him”

“KF made me log roll for an entire practice for no real reason. I was seeing stars and throwing up blood.. after practice coach Doyle told me I deserved it and made me run some more. This was the day I knew there was some deep issues in this program.

“Doyle definitely looks at players as property not humans.”

Brandon Simon: “The University of Iowa Football program specifically the head strength and conditioning Coach Chris Doyle implemented a culture that would be biased and prejudice towards every Black American that would walk through their doors. The Iowa Culture Chris Doyle led and that Coach Ferentz oversaw was not welcoming nor accepting of the different cultures. They made little to no effort to get to know their black student athletes on a personal level. I knew this first hand when Doyle made that inaccurate statement that my ex-teammate and friend mentioned, telling me ‘to go back to the streets’ I’m not from the ‘streets!!!!’ I went to Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, NJ. and grew up in a beautiful house with loving parents!!

“Coach Chris Doyle must think all black people in America must come from the ‘streets’ and have no guidance. His statement exemplifies what he perceives of black people and our culture! His belief is that they have to conform to a culture that looks like him in order to succeed. This attitude has led to the high transfer rate of many black student athletes and some quitting football all together. I believe athletics are meant to be inclusive and accepting of all backgrounds, The University of Iowa football program was not!”

Diaunte Morrow: “Doyle made a comment about sending back to the GHETTO. I called him out on it in front of the entire team. I was suspended, KF told me I was out of line and needed to apologize for standing up for myself.

“I’ll say this KF has backed Doyle for years, so safe to say he very aware of what goes on. Doyle relays the messages for KF. KF is not innocent by any means. I have multiple witnesses for my situation.”

Derrell Johnson-Koulianos shared stories of mistreatment from Doyle and Kirk Ferentz in a post that has since been deleted by HawkeyeNation.com.

Jack Kallenberger: “I’ve struggled with ADHD all my life and have been on medication for it for as long as I can remember. People in the Iowa football program were aware of my learning disability. I enrolled at Iowa in June of 2017 and wasn’t tested in the hospital for a learning disability until spring of 2018 (I also needed to be tested to have access to medication). Durig that semester and a half period, I nearly failed out of Iowa because I struggled to pay attention in class, focus on my assigned readings, and not day dream during exams. All of these struggles were due to the chemical imbalance that hindered my ability to focus as the human brain should.

“... I often struggled to hold conversations with Chris Doyle because he was another coach that enjoyed to remind me that I’m dumb. One Sunday after a lift, some guys and I were talking about movies that just came out. Doyle overheard this conversation and said ‘Kallenberger, how about you open a f---ing book instead of watching movies.’

“We have to read a book as a team every January, assigned by the strength staff. We are quizzed over it once a week. I remember already being overwhelmed with school (learning curves are bigger for me due to my inability to focus so school took more time for me) and then had the anxiety of getting my pages read for this book quiz from the strength staff. I failed our first quiz over the book and Doyle said to me in the weight room, ‘is the book too hard or are you too stupid?’

“... I quit football not because of school but because I was broken, beat down, bullied, unwanted and unloved. I was stripped of every ounce of self confidence I had. I wouldn’t speak in classes out of fear that I was going to be called dumb, because that was my reality for 2 years in the Iowa Football building. I was forced to forget about my learning disability (much like the coaches ignored it) and forced to believe that I was a stupid individual.

“At Iowa, if you don’t fit the mold, you’re an outcast and will be treated accordingly by many of the coaches on staff.”

Anonymous: A former player, who is white, told HawkeyeNation’s Rob Howe that “Doyle can definitely make some very questionable comments at times, I can’t remember specific quotes but I can specifically remember a feeling of unease they gave me and just knowing they weren’t right to say.

Marvin McNutt: “What happens with Coach Doyle is huge,” McNutt told The Athletic. “The black community right now and the guys that I know I went to school with are very upset. They do remember how it felt to be berated by somebody.”

McNutt also confirmed that Doyle forced Johnson-Koulianos to “hold a trash can during a practice.”

Kirk Ferentz

Head coach, 1999-present.

Reggie Spearman: “I personally believe Doyle and Kirk from my own experiences aren’t inclusive and understanding of young black athletes.”

Terrance Harris: “I remember being ridiculed with a few teammates for playing music while pulling into the parking lot. KF spit in our direction and told us we wouldn’t last long there. Simply because our choice in music.

“KF made me log roll for an entire practice for no real reason. I was seeing stars and throwing up blood.. after practice coach Doyle told me I deserved it and made me run some more. This was the day I knew there was some deep issues in this program.”

Brandon Simon: “The University of Iowa Football program specifically the head strength and conditioning Coach Chris Doyle implemented a culture that would be biased and prejudice towards every Black American that would walk through their doors. The Iowa Culture Chris Doyle led and that Coach Ferentz oversaw was not welcoming nor accepting of the different cultures. They made little to no effort to get to know their black student athletes on a personal level.”

Diaunte Morrow: “Doyle made a comment about sending back to the GHETTO. I called him out on it in front of the entire team. I was suspended, KF told me I was out of line and needed to apologize for standing up for myself.

“I’ll say this KF has backed Doyle for years, so safe to say he is very aware of what goes on. Doyle relays the messages for KF. KF is not innocent by any means. I have multiple witnesses for my situation.

“We also had minority ONLY meetings every time a teammate (black or white) got in some type of trouble on top of our team meetings. They meeting were held by the Associate AD (black man). KF is not ignorant by any means, he knows what goes on and does nothing about it.”

Marcel Joly: (Referencing Kirk Ferentz’s statement) “‘disappointed people didn’t come to him individually.’ That’s the whole point. You were part of the problem and created a culture where they couldn’t come to you.”

Javon Foy: “While we were still in summer camp I had an incident with the police but did not get charged for anything nor did I receive any tickets. The officer told KF of the incident and in result I was suspended until after fall camp. When the season started I was then informed that I could not return until after the season. I was so hurt by what happened and didn’t understand why my career and well being were being played with as if I did not matter to anyone as if no one has made a mistake before.

“The end of the season came and I was yet again looking forward to rejoin my brothers I was called into a meeting where I was told I would have to get hip surgery that would put me out of football for 12 months. I was encouraged by KF to just quit football this last and final strike hurt me the most and I went to multiple specialists outside of the football program and learned my situation wasn’t anywhere near as serious as they made it out to seem. On top of this I found out a few of my white teammates were ticketed doing almost the same as me and received pencil rolls down the field as punishment.

“Throughout the process I saw my brothers grow and I couldn’t be there with them I was sorry for the mistake I made and learned from it. All I wanted was a fair and equal chance.”

Akrum Wadley: HawkeyeNation.com’s Rob Howe reported that Wadley’s mother, Sharonda Phelps, said Brian Ferentz “twice asked her son if he was going to rob a gas station and a liquor store on another occasion. Phelps brought that to Brian's father, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, in Jan. '18.”

Derrell Johnson-Koulianos shared stories of mistreatment from Ferentz and Chris Doyle in a post that has since been deleted by HawkeyeNation.com.

Brian Ferentz

Offensive coordinator, 2017-present. Previously offensive line coach, 2012-16. Played at Iowa, 2002-05.

Cedric Boswell: “I had just gotten a brand new tattoo. I am from Detroit, Michigan where it is common expression of oneself to get tattoos. The tattoo is a picture of the city that I am from, where I grew up and had most of my memories leading up to this day. Coach had asked exactly what my tattoo was of and I had explained it to him, for him to respond saying ‘That is is the stupidest thing I have ever seen.’

“I truly felt more uncomfortable not speaking on this issue, than I did actually stepping up to let people know what was going on.”

Jaleel Johnson: Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian ferentz. Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF isn’t. I respect coach ferentz wholeheartedly. It’s the other in the building.

Jameer Outsey: (Quoting Johnson’s statement above) “Couldn’t have said it better!!”

James Daniels: “I wouldn’t be in the league without Coach Doyle and BF. But Jaleel is right, change needs to start with those two.”

Marcel Joly: “@CoachBFerentz I vividly remember you wishing injuries on my fellow teammates while in meetings. I want the best for the young ones coming in. WE DEMAND A CHANGE! @coach_Doyle i know you remember be. I’m all grown up up now! Let’s talk!

Akrum Wadley: HawkeyeNation.com’s Rob Howe reported that Wadley’s mother, Sharonda Phelps, said Brian Ferentz “twice asked her son if he was going to rob a gas station and a liquor store on another occasion. Phelps brought that to Brian's father, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, in Jan. '18.”

Wadley shared a similar story himself without naming names. He also said, “Seeing too much negativity, I’m for change. I’m not into bashing nobody, I shared a story that didn’t include any names because I chose not to. I’m also not saying anybody should be fired that’s not my place, I’m just for change I have a younger brother I want to be fine.”

Rick Kaczenski

Previously defensive line coach, 2007-11.

LeBron Daniel: “Told me ‘I guess all the good Glenville players go to Ohio State.’ Myself and several other players (black and white) were called ‘stupid m-----f---ers’ frequently for years.”

“If there is anything worse than hell, that was my life.”

Carl Davis: “Facts of you was on there dline from 2007-11 yo life was hell. ‘First bus ride back to detroit Carl.’”

Phil Parker

Defensive coordinator, 2012-present; defensive backs coach, 1999-present.

D.J. Johnson: In a tweet that has since been deleted, Johnson said his position coach (Parker) made an inappropriate comment.

Geno Stone (Johnson’s teammate) and Jovon Johnson defended Parker, but D.J. Johnson pushed back.

“Coach Parker is a problem. Just bc he treated YOU well doesn’t mean he treated everyone else that way. We not gone act like his actions are justifiable just because he got you in a better position. Can’t believe you gone sit here and be blind to everything he does on the daily in that program just because he treated you well because you were a huge part of the success of that defense.”

D.J. Johnson did say his “goal wasn’t to call out Phil Parker if y’all took it that way that’s on it. it was to shine light on the type of unjustifiable things that take place in that program that we have to deal with on the daily.”

Seth Wallace

Linebackers coach, 2016-present and assistant defensive coordinator, 2017-present. Previously recruiting coordinator, 2014-15. Previously graduate assistant, 2006-08.

Jack Kallenberger: “I’ve struggled with ADHD all my life and have been on medication for it for as long as I can remember. People in the Iowa football program were aware of my learning disability. I enrolled at Iowa in June of 2017 and wasn’t tested in the hospital for a learning disability until spring of 2018 (I also needed to be tested to have access to medication). During that semester and a half period, I nearly failed out of Iowa because I struggled to pay attention in class, focus on my assigned readings, and not day dream during exams. All of these struggles were due to the chemical imbalance that hindered my ability to focus as the human brain should.

“The issues at Iowa began when a coach nicknamed me simple Jack. For those of you unaware, simple Jack is a mentally challenged character from the movie Tropic Thunder. I had never seen that movie before but my coaches and teammates were quick to tell me exactly who simple jack was. One coach was great at jumping on opportunities to bring me down and make me feel dumb. Matt Nelson and I had a tradition of giving each other belly bumps before every game and practice. This coach made comments about my so-called ‘lack of intelligence’ most morning on the practice field. This coach constantly told me how dumb I am. This same coach also constantly told my little brother (teammate Mark Kallenberger) how dumb I am. This same coach also suggested we create a new sign for a defensive call because I was too stupid for the old one apparently. One coach wrote my semester GPA on his position room whiteboard (my parents didn’t even know my GPA as consent laws protect it).”

Kallenberger later named Wallace as the coach he was referencing.

“... I quit football not because of school but because I was broken, beat down, bullied, unwanted and unloved. I was stripped of every ounce of self confidence I had. I wouldn’t speak in classes out of fear that I was going to be called dumb, because that was my reality for 2 years in the Iowa Football building. I was forced to forget about my learning disability (much like the coaches ignored it) and forced to believe that I was a stupid individual.

“At Iowa, if you don’t fit the mold, you’re an outcast and will be treated accordingly by many of the coaches on staff.”

