Iowa announces 'separation agreement' with Chris Doyle

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa announced Monday it has reached a “separation agreement” with strength and conditioning Coach Chris Doyle, effective Monday.

The athletics department will pay Doyle, who has been accused by black former players of making racist and demeaning comments, $1.1 million as part of an agreement to resign.

In exchange for Doyle resigning, the UI will pay him 15 months of salary, in two lump sums of $556,249.50, as well as health and dental benefits for that time period, according to a separation agreement.

“This is not a resignation in lieu of termination,” states the five-page document signed Sunday by Doyle, athletics director Gary Barta and UI President Bruce Harreld.

The deal provides for both sides to release “mutually acceptable public statements regarding Employee’s voluntary resignation,” which they did at the end of the agreement.

“The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle,” Barta said in the statement. “We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career.”

Doyle, who has been on Coach Kirk Ferentz’s staff for all 21 of his years, also agreed to no longer host strength and conditioning camps on the UI campus or use the UI name going forward.

“Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years. I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”

In addition, the University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has engaged the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.

As previously announced, Raimond Braithwaite will continue as interim director of the football strength and conditioning program.

Athletics director Gary Barta will be meeting with media at 1 p.m.

[Read the Separation Agreement between Iowa and Chris Doyle]

In cooperation with the independent review, Iowa will refrain from comment on this matter during the review process.