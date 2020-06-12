Watch live: Iowa football press conference with Kirk Ferentz at 2 p.m. Friday

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz, kicker Keith Duncan, running back Ivory Kelly-Martin and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather will meet with the media at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch the press conference here.
The program has been rocked over the last week when more than 50 former players — most of whom are African American — made allegations on social media about a culture of racism and bullying in the program. Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave and an independent review was announced.
The Hawkeyes began voluntary workouts in Iowa City this week and official team workouts begin Saturday.
