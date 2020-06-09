Podcast: What's next for Iowa football after racism allegations

This is an important episode of the On Iowa Podcast.

The last week or so has sent everyone in the Iowa football program and everyone who follows the Hawkeyes into some introspection on what their role is in this, where they sit and how they see people.

The Gazette’s Marc Morehouse and The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman discuss the allegations of racism and other social issues raised by former players, Iowa’s decision to place Chris Doyle on administrative leave, what the future looks like for Doyle and the rest of the coaching staff, the media’s role, how current and future players are feeling and much more while answering your questions.

