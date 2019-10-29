Husband charged with murder in fatal stabbing of JoEllen Browning, Iowa City

IOWA CITY — Roy Browning, Jr. has been accused of murder in the stabbing death of his wife, JoEllen Browning, in the couple’s Iowa City home earlier this year.

The probable cause affidavit filed Monday in the case paints a picture of a husband taking out high interest loans and funneling the couple’s savings into a personal account, seemingly without his wife’s knowledge. However, the truth was likely to come out during a meeting the couple had scheduled for an hour after Browning was found dead.

Jo Ellen Browning had a retirement account and life insurance policy worth more than $2 million, authorities said. Roy had no source of income.

Browning, 67, was booked at the Johnson County Jail at 7:13 p.m. Monday on one count of first-degree murder. If convicted of the Class A felony, Browning will spend the rest of his life in prison. During an initial appearance Tuesday morning, Browning’s bond was set at $5 million cash or surety.

JoEllen, 65, a longtime University of Iowa hospital budget executive, was found stabbed to death April 5 inside her home at 114 Green Mountain Drive. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the homicide case by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Derek Riessen, police responded to a 911 call placed by Roy Browning at 6:59 a.m. April 5. Browning reported his wife was “unresponsive,” according to court documents.

“First responders found her deceased lying on her bedroom floor at her residence,” the affidavit states. “An autopsy showed she had been stabbed multiple times in the front and back of her torso and on her left hand.”

Authorities said a forensic pathologist at the University of Iowa Decedent Care Center determined the cause of death was “sharp force injuries” and Browning’s death was a homicide.

The affidavit states there was no signs of a break-in at the home. Blood was found throughout home, including in the couple’s master bedroom and master bedroom shower, authorities said. Blood was also found on the right hand finger nail clippings of JoEllen Browning. The Iowa DCI Laboratory analyzed the blood and discovered it came from two individuals — JoEllen and Roy Browning.

“The probability of finding (Roy Browning’s) profile in a population of unrelated individuals, chosen at random, would be less than 1 out of 310 trillion,” the affidavit states.

JoEllen’s blood was also found in the front storm door handle of the home and in the bathroom shower, authorities said.

The affidavit states authorities — the case was also investigated by the Iowa City Police Department — determined Roy Browning visited a paint supply store the day before JoEllen was found dead. There, Browning purchased rubber palmed gloves and a package of six white towels. He was also given 8-10 latex gloves for free. Investigators said — despite searching the Browning home, vehicles and other locations — the items Browning purchased were never located.

Authorities also found evidence of Roy Browning apparently making financial transactions without his wife’s knowledge.

The affidavit states investigators found photographs of “apparent banking records” at the home. However, when compared to known records, investigators found “numerous discrepancies” between the documents, including a non-existent account in the photographed record, the affidavit states. One photographed record of one of the couple’s accounts showed a balance of $97,830.17 on Dec. 31, 2018. However, records provided by the couple’s financial institution showed the actual balance was only $88.76.

“Further review of the actual bank account showed the money was removed from this joint account and placed into an account owned solely by Roy Browning,” the affidavit states.

Roy Browning also took out separate loans for $4,000 — with an interest rate of 304.17 percent — on four different occasions from a title and loan company in the Illinois area. Browning told the company not to tell his wife about the loan, authorities said.

JoEllen emailed her husband on April 1 to ask about the discrepancies in their bank accounts, the affidavit states. She told her husband to contact their bank to ensure he could log onto their account so the couple could review their accounts that night, court records show.

A text message from JoEllen to her husband also showed they had scheduled a meeting at their financial institution on April 5 at 8 a.m. — an hour before she was found dead.

The affidavit states that during the meeting that never took place, a representative from the Browning’s financial institution “was prepared to tell JoEllen ... that one of their savings accounts was depleted and Roy had taken out loans of which JoEllen was not aware.”

“The representative was prepared to tell JoEllen that an account JoEllen thought was active never actually existed,” the affidavit states.

Credit card records also showed that a credit card in JoEllen’s name had a balance of $17,643.86, according to the March 7 — April 6, 2019 statement. The next month’s statement showed the balance was paid off through Roy’s individual checking account.

Roy Browning said little as he appeared via closed-circuit television from the jail Tuesday morning. Browning told Judge Deb Minot that he would not need a court-appointed attorney. However, no attorney was present for Browning during Tuesday’s brief appearance.