More details coming today in Iowa City suspicious death

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Police expect to release more details later today about a suspicious death Friday in Iowa City.

Emergency responders were called to 114 Green Mountain Dr. at 7 a.m. Friday, where they found a woman had died, according to a media release Friday from the Iowa City Police Department.

The death is being treated as suspicious and the police have called in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to assist with the investigation. Capt. Bill Campbell said the agency expects to put out a news release with more details about the case Sunday evening.

The house where the death occurred is owned by Roy Browning Jr. and Jo Ellen Browning, according to Iowa City Assessor’s records.

Jo Ellen Browning, 65, has been director of budgeting at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics since 1977, according to her LinkedIn profile. Roy Browning, 66, is owner of Promo Logic LLC, doing business as Printables, an apparel and promotional products company, Secretary of State’s Office records show.

