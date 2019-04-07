Public Safety

More details coming today in Iowa City suspicious death

police car lights generic
police car lights generic

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Police expect to release more details later today about a suspicious death Friday in Iowa City.

Emergency responders were called to 114 Green Mountain Dr. at 7 a.m. Friday, where they found a woman had died, according to a media release Friday from the Iowa City Police Department.

The death is being treated as suspicious and the police have called in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to assist with the investigation. Capt. Bill Campbell said the agency expects to put out a news release with more details about the case Sunday evening.

The house where the death occurred is owned by Roy Browning Jr. and Jo Ellen Browning, according to Iowa City Assessor’s records.

Jo Ellen Browning, 65, has been director of budgeting at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics since 1977, according to her LinkedIn profile. Roy Browning, 66, is owner of Promo Logic LLC, doing business as Printables, an apparel and promotional products company, Secretary of State’s Office records show.

• Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids houses struck Saturday in fourth shots-fired incident in 2 days

Motorcyclist seriously injured Saturday at SW Cedar Rapids intersection

Time Machine: 3 murders in Benton, Tama County in 1967

Cedar Rapids man says he was shooting at rival gang members in vehicle Friday: complaint

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A maternity care shortage looms. Iowa can address it.

Veteran facing deportation finds hope in Iowa's presidential parade

Snapchat - a kindler, gentler social network

FROM THE GROUND UP | LINN COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS

Online Iowa caucuses would boost role of seniors

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.