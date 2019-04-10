BREAKING NEWS

Preliminary autopsy report shows JoEllen Browning was stabbed to death

/

A preliminary autopsy report revealed that JoEllen Browning, who was found dead on April 5 at 114 Green Mountain Drive was stabbed to death.

According to a release from the Iowa City Police Department, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Browning, 65, died “as the result of sharp force injuries.”

Browning was the longtime director of operating budgets for University of Iowa Health Care and planned to retire in February, according to her obituary.

Emergency responders were called to the house — which she and her husband own — Friday around 7 a.m., according to the Iowa City Police Department. Police said Wednesday that investigators have now completed the crime scene processing of the Browning residence, five days after her body was found.

Additionally, officials said the police department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have 15 to 20 investigators on the case, fielding an evaluating tips and information from the community.

ICPD Sgt. Derek Frank said no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with possible information is urged to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276 or Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at 319-358-8477.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Another drug arrest made in connection with investigation into Christopher Bagley's death

Overnight attic fire displaces Cedar Rapids apartment residents

Marion man convicted in $120K embezzlement scheme

Coralville man claims he was forced to rob convenience store using note

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cherished historian Mark Stoffer Hunter resigning from History Center

Old trolley line from Cedar Rapids to Mount Vernon destined to become trail

Remaining Iowa Medicaid insurers to have equal shares of population

Interactive: How has the value of your Iowa City neighborhood changed?

These companies are trying to reinvent recycling

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.