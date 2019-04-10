Preliminary autopsy report shows JoEllen Browning was stabbed to death

A preliminary autopsy report revealed that JoEllen Browning, who was found dead on April 5 at 114 Green Mountain Drive was stabbed to death.

According to a release from the Iowa City Police Department, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Browning, 65, died “as the result of sharp force injuries.”

Browning was the longtime director of operating budgets for University of Iowa Health Care and planned to retire in February, according to her obituary.

Emergency responders were called to the house — which she and her husband own — Friday around 7 a.m., according to the Iowa City Police Department. Police said Wednesday that investigators have now completed the crime scene processing of the Browning residence, five days after her body was found.

Additionally, officials said the police department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have 15 to 20 investigators on the case, fielding an evaluating tips and information from the community.

ICPD Sgt. Derek Frank said no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with possible information is urged to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276 or Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at 319-358-8477.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

