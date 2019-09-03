Person of interest in smoke shop shooting in SW Cedar Rapids charged as accessory

Police arrested a 24-year old woman over the weekend who was initially named as a person of interest in the smoke shop shooting that killed Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson, both 18, on May 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Alexandra L. Smith, of Cedar Rapids, faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

The complaint, filed last week in Iowa Courts, stated the accused shooter Andre Richardson, 26, was in the front seat of a vehicle driven by Smith when an SUV carrying Johnson and Abram pulled into the smoke shop parking lot at 70 Kirkwood Court SW.

The SUV was also carrying two 19-year-olds, Booker McKinney and Kayla Panos-Blackcloud, both of whom were seated in the vehicle’s front seats and were gravely wounded in the shooting.

“Security video from the store showed that Andre Richardson was the shooter and that he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Alexandra Smith,” the complaint against Smith states. “The video showed Richardson emerge from the Smith vehicle and discharge his handgun at the occupants of the Panos-Blackcloud vehicle. Richardson then returned to the Smith vehicle and she sped from the scene.”

According to the complaint filed against Richardson in June, the smoke shop’s video surveillance showed Smith’s vehicle arrived in the parking lot “just minutes before” Panos-Blackcloud’s SUV pulled in. As Panos-Blackcloud parked her SUV, the complaint states, Richardson jumped out of Smith’s vehicle and “fired a series of shots with a .45-caliber handgun at close range at all the occupants.”

The complaint states the video showed the gun jammed several times as Richardson repeatedly shot into the SUV, and each time he cleared the weapon and continued to fire. Richardson then got back into Smith’s vehicle and they drove away.

After the shooting, the complaint states, “Smith permitted Richardson to use her credit card to purchase gas in Cedar Rapids and Urbandale.” She also allegedly accompanied Richardson to Raytown, Missouri where she helped him purchase men’s clothes and the cellphone that was found in Richardson’s possession when he was arrested on June 24.

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest on August 27 and she was booked into Linn County Jail on Monday. She is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

