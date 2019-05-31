Police identify suspect in shooting deaths of Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson

After roughly two weeks of investigation, police have named a suspect in the killings of two 18-year olds who were gunned down in the parking lot of a smoke shop in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a warrant was issued Friday for the arrest of Andre Richardson, 26, on a charge of murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of Royal C. Abram and Matrell E. Johnson.

On the morning they were killed, the police department said Abram and Johnson were sitting in a vehicle with two other teens in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop, 70 Kirkwood Ct. SW, at about 1:20 a.m. on May 18 when an individual walked up the car and started shooting.

Abram and Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the two surviving teens — a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — suffered life-threatening injuries. No updates on their conditions have been provided and police have declined to identify the teens.

A relative of Johnson told The Gazette shortly after news of the shooting broke that Johnson and others on the morning of May 17 had attended the funeral Tyrice D. “Reese” Douglas, who died on May 6 from injuries sustained in a December shooting.

Later that night, the relative said Johnson had gone to a party near the smoke shop.

Within a few days of Abram’s and Johnson’s deaths, police had identified five “persons of interest,” including Richardson.

Court Records show Richardson has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for theft, assault, possession of a weapon, interference with official acts, forgery and eluding law enforcement.

Police said Richardson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts or the shooting to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

