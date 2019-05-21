Public Safety

CRPD seeking 3 persons of interest related to smoke shop homicides

DeShawn Hull, Andre Richardson and Alexandra Smith, identified by Cedar Rapids Police Department as persons of interest in the double homicide shootings outside the Iowa Smoke Shop on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Mugshots provided by CRPD in related news release)
Police have identified three persons of interest in connection with Saturday’s early morning shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids that killed two and seriously wounded two others.

Those persons of interest are: Deshawn Hull, 21, Andre Richardson, 25, and Alexandra Smith, 24.

Police said Hull is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 200 pounds. Richardson, they said, is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 185 pounds, and Smith is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds.

Authorities said the trio are persons of interest in the deaths of Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18.

Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18, were shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court SW when someone walked up to the car and opened fire at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Two others in the vehicle — a man and woman, both 19 — suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 or their local law enforcement agency.

l Comments: 319-3988238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

