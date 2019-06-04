Public Safety

Murder suspect Andre Richardson taken into custody, Cedar Rapids police said

Andre Richardson
Andre Richardson

Cedar Rapids police said Tuesday that murder suspect Andre Richardson, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers and U.S. Marshals located Richardson in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue SW.

Police said Richardson attempted to flee but was found at about 11:15 a.m. hiding in a garage at 299 21st Avenue SW and arrested.

Richardson was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 18 in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop that killed Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson, both 18, and left two 19-year-olds gravely wounded.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

May fatal crashes in Johnson County remain under investigation

Wear Orange Weekend events set for Iowa City

Authorities release name of man who drowned Friday in Iowa City

Man who threw boy over Mall of America railing offers no apology, explanation before sentencing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Giving Tree Theater gets news owners, keeps cozy seats in Marion

INTERACTIVE: Iowa cattle call photo identification quiz

Cedar Rapids elementary students create, star in short film

Democratic candidate denounces socialism, but he's short on specifics

Theresa Greenfield joins Iowa's U.S. Senate race

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.