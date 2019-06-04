Murder suspect Andre Richardson taken into custody, Cedar Rapids police said

Cedar Rapids police said Tuesday that murder suspect Andre Richardson, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers and U.S. Marshals located Richardson in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue SW.

Police said Richardson attempted to flee but was found at about 11:15 a.m. hiding in a garage at 299 21st Avenue SW and arrested.

Richardson was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 18 in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop that killed Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson, both 18, and left two 19-year-olds gravely wounded.

