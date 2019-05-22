Police seek 2 more people linked to weekend shooting that killed teens

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police have identified two more people they believe could be connected to Saturday’s shooting that killed two teens and seriously wounded two others.

Police are looking for Kenyauta Keith, 19, and Colby Shannon, 22, in addition to the three others police identified as “persons of interest” Tuesday, according to a Wednesday news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Police said Keith is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 195 pounds and Shannon is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 145 pounds.

Last October, Keith was acquitted of first-degree murder and other charges following a 2016 street fight in northeast Cedar Rapids that led to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old and the serious injury of a 16-year-old.

In Saturday’s shooting, Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18, were killed in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court SW about 1:20 a.m. Two others — a man and woman, both 19 — suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released updates about the conditions of the two wounded.

Police previously identified DeShawn Hull, 21, Andre Richardson, 25, and Alexandra Smith, 24, on Tuesday as “persons of interest.” Wednesday’s release noted Smith was located, but public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow declined to provide more information.

“We are unable to discuss particular information with persons of interest at this time, as there is an ongoing investigation,” he said in an email to The Gazette.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491.

Funeral plans were released earlier this week for Johnson and Abram.

Visitation for Johnson will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Brosh Chapel in Cedar Rapids. The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Gospel Tabernacle Church, followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation for Abram will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Brosh Chapel. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

