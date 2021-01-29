Judge denies lowering $1 million bail for 17-year-old charged with killing Malik Sheets last summer

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge Friday denied lowering a $1 million bail for a 17-year-old, accused of killing Malik Sheets last summer, noting the seriousness of the crime and the teen poses a “significant threat” to the community.

Marshawn L. Jeffries is charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of prosecution. He and Christian Emedi, 17, both of Cedar Rapids, are accused of fatally shooting Sheets, 20, during a party June 18. Jeffries was 16 at the time but turned 17 in October.

Jeffries lawyer, Sarah Hradek, asked for the judge for lower bail because the $1 million bail is basically holding him in custody without bail because his family can’t afford to pay. She also said his custody in the Benton County jail had hindered their trial preparations because of the coronavirus restrictions, which limit in-person visits.

If released, Hradek said Sheets could wear a GPS monitor and released to the supervision of the 6th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. He would also live with his parents, as he did before arrest.

Hradek also asked for a $10,000 cash only bail also be lowered in his separate case for a serious assault.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks, in arguing against lowering bail, pointed out Sheets back to back violent offenses last summer. He was first charged with willful injury causing bodily injury in the June 17 assault of Kavon Johnson. Emedi was also charged in that incident.

In Sheets death, Jeffries fired at “point blank range” while Sheets was already on the floor after being shot by Emedi, Maybanks noted.

Sheets going back to his live with his parents, if released, didn’t provide safety to the community because that is the “environment” where he was living when the two violent incidents happened.

Maybanks also went over Sheets’ juvenile record, starting in 2015, which included an assault, drugs in 2017 and carrying weapons in 2019.

Jeffries next court appearance March 5 will be for a reverse waiver to juvenile court. His lawyer will ask a judge to send his case back to juvenile court because of his age.

Police, after responding to a report of shots fired around 5 a.m. June 18 at 1058 Regent Ave. NE, they found Sheets, a University of Iowa student, badly injured inside the house, where a large party had been held earlier. Sheets died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

Investigators learned from witnesses the Sheets and several others were arguing when two people — identified as Emedi and Jeffries who were armed with handguns, according to the criminal complaint.

Based on witness statements, investigators determined Emedi fired several shots at Sheets and, after Sheets fell to the floor, Jeffries fired several more shots at him, the complaint stated.

Trial for Jeffries is set for May 17 in Linn County District Court.

