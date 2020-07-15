$10,000 reward offered to solve murder of 20-year-old Malik Sheets

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the shooting death of 20-year-old Malik Sheets could be eligible for a reward of more than $10,000.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Linn County Crime Stoppers received a donation of $7,600 is being offered as a reward in addition to the $2,500 offered through the Linn County Crime Stoppers for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Sheets’ murder.

The donation came from a Go Fund Me campaign that was established by Friends and family of Malik Sheets to raise funds to help solve this crime and hold the offender or offenders accountable. The campaign started with an “In Memory of Malik Sheets” Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/607871263169026.

Sheets was fatally shot on June 18 at a residence in northeast Cedar Rapids. He died a short time later at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital.

According to the police department, Sheets was found just after 5 a.m. inside a residence in the 1000 block of Regent Ave. NE. He had suffered at least one gunshot to the upper torso, police said.

Investigators determined Sheets had attended a large party inside the residence. A fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.

Those with information regarding Sheets’ death are asked to submit a tip to Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message or subject line type 5227 and your tip. Police ask that tipsters reference case #2020-08242.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com