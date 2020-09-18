Arrests made in Malik Sheets murder; two teens face murder charges, police say

It’s been exactly three months since 20-year-old Malik Sheets was gunned down at a party in northeast Cedar Rapids, and police said Friday that two teens were arrested and face charges for the murder.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, 17-year-old Christian D. Emedi and 16-year-old Marshawn L. Jefferies each face charges of first-degree murder and obstructing prosecution.

Emedi is currently in custody at the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges and was served with charges for the murder of Malik Sheets Friday, police said. Jefferies was taken into custody in Davenport and transported to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheets was found just after 5 a.m. on June 18 inside a residence at 1058 Regent Avenue NE. He had at least one gunshot injury to his upper torso, police said. An autopsy revealed he died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest, according to the criminal complaint.

He died a short time later at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital.

Investigators determined Sheets had attended a large party inside the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators interviewed witnesses to the shooting and learned an argument had ensued between several people at the residence during which time subjects — who were later identified as Christian Emedi and Marshawn Jeffries — produced handguns.

Based on witness accounts, investigators determined Christian Emedi initially fired several shots at Malik Sheets. After Sheets fell to the floor, Jeffries fired several more shots into Sheets, the complaint states.

The defendants all fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

A 24-year old male drove the two defendants, along with one of the defendant’s 17-year old girlfriend, to a residence in North Liberty where they took showers, changed clothing, and arranged to discard the clothing they were wearing at the scene of the shooting, according to the complaint.

The two defendants and the 24-year old male were later apprehended together in Gurnee, Illinois. When interviewed by police, all three initially denied being at the residence. They later admitted they were present when Sheets was shot but denied doing the shooting, police said.

Police also interviewed the 17-year old female — girlfriend of one of the defendants — who obstructed officers’ efforts to locate evidence and the defendants who had fled the state to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Sheets’ father, who spoke to The Gazette about a month after his son was killed, said he knew his son wasn’t causing any trouble at the party that night. He saw Malik, who lived with him, earlier that night and knew he was going out with his buddies but didn’t know they were going to some parties.

A reward fund of more than $10,100 for information leading to an arrest in Sheets’ death was established in July, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Linn County Crime Stoppers received a donation of $7,600 in addition to the $2,500 initially offered through the nonprofit organization.

The donation came from a GoFundMe campaign that was established by the Friends and Family of Malik Sheets, police said. The campaign started with an “In Memory of Malik Sheets” Facebook page.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Beulow said Friday’s arrests did not come with the promise of reward money.

“There were no tips that resulted in the arrest of the two suspects,” he said. “This was 9the result of) persistent, focused work of investigators with several individuals that were not cooperative.”

The father. Carlos Sheets, described his son as a funny, smart and caring young man who loved to dance, and was an “outstanding citizen.”

Sheets graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School as a salutatorian with honors in math and science, the father said. He was on the swim team, played football and ran track, and was attending University of Iowa, where he had recently switched his major to psychology.

He wanted to help people, his father said.

Malik’s slaying, he said, was “a senseless act.”

“When I hear about these other shootings that are going on, the little bit of my heart that I have left keeps breaking,” Sheets said.

